Wow, what a week in the area for high school basketball. The Northeast Corner Conference Tournament provide some excellent games, outstanding atmospheres and just an overall good time. I still kept my eye on games outside of the tournament, but it was hard to look past the drama that it provided.
The tournament allowed the good teams to be tested, and also who might be a favorite come sectional time in a couple of weeks for the girls and just over a month for the boys. Finally, it allowed me to get a better understanding of my power rankings.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Record: 17-2, 8-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Hornets were victorious capturing the NECC Tournament title, their first since 2018 and fifth in the last nine years. They survived a hostile Central Noble crowd and won in the final seconds to advance to the championship game, where they pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Fairfield. Angola has a chance to clinch the NECC regular season title tonight against Westview and looks to be on its way to its third straight 20-win season.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 11-7, 5-2 NECC
Last week: 5
The Cougars make the jump after an impressive run in the conference tournament, defeating Eastside and Garrett in back-to-back days. They pushed the eventual champions to the very end and have picked up some momentum going into the final two weeks of regular season.
No. 3 Garrett
Record: 13-5, 4-3 NECC
Last week: 3
After beating Central Noble by only four points on its home floor the Friday before the NECC Tournament, the Railroaders knew they would be in for another battle when they faced off in the quarterfinals. The Cougars got the win on a neutral court, but Garrett still showed it’s hard to beat. Its biggest margin of defeat to date is still only six points.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 12-8, 5-3 NECC
Last week: 2
The Lakers didn’t make it as far as I thought they would in the conference tournament, and their last two wins were closer than expected. They’re still a team than can turn it on, but are they running out of steam as the season winds down?
No. 5 Eastside
Record: 14-4, 4-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The loss to Central Noble in the first round of the NECC tournament drops the Blazers down another spot in the power rankings, but they still have time to right the ship and make a move towards the top. A rematch with the Cougars looms this Friday.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Fremont, Lakewood Park.
Boys No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 12-2, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 3
An incredible run in the NECC Tournament pushes the Cougars to the top of the power rankings. They put it all together in the final two games of the tourney, slowing down two of the best big men in the conference in Landen Jordan and Elijah Malone. The performance by Connor Essegian (34 points) and Sawyer Yoder (29) in the championship game against the Panthers was one for the ages. The duo combined for 13 three-pointers and shot 65 percent from distance.
No. 2 Prairie Heights
Record: 12-2, 5-1 NECC
Last week: 1
The Panthers finally got over the hump of beating Westview but are still searching for their first-ever conference tournament title. They are still on top of the conference standings and in the drivers seat for the regular season title. The key dates remaining on their schedule are Feb. 6 at Central Noble and Feb. 14 versus Westview. Those two games might decide the NECC.
No. 3 Westview
Record: 9-3, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 2
Nobody should doubt whether or not the Warriors are still capable to doing big things this season. Drew Litwiller showed he’s a proficient running mate alongside Charlie Yoder, each scoring 17 points against Prairie Heights. Westview’s defense held down everyone except Malone, who had 18 points, but it has been very good since the start of the season. It’s only allowed more than 50 points once since the first four games of the season, when all it gave up was 56 or more in each game.
No. 4 Churubusco
Record: 5-5, 3-1 NECC
Last week: 5
Jordan makes the Eagles better, and they will continue to get better once Noah Wolfe comes back in the lineup. The key for Churubusco will be playing together as a team and finding a way to mesh over the course of their final 12 regular season games. If they can put it all together, they can be hard to stop in the postseason.
No. 5 Angola
Record: 6-4, 3-2 NECC
Last week: 4
The Hornets still have one of the best wins of the season so far, the 33-28 victory at Prairie Heights, and that will keep them in the power rankings again this week. They welcome back Churubusco to Angola on Friday, but will things be different this time around?
Others considered: East Noble, Lakewood Park.
Games of the week
Last week: 2-1
Overall: 21-8
Central Noble boys at East Noble, Wednesday
Is there any type of emotional letdown for the Cougars after winning the NECC Tournament? I think coach John Bodey will be able to keep his group focused on their next goal. Hannah picks Central Noble.
Churubusco boys at Angola, Friday
The Eagles were able to pull away and survive a late rally by the Hornets last week, but I think Churubusco will able to jump out ahead earlier this time around and kept Angola at a safe distance. Hannah picks Churubusco.
Central Noble girls at Eastside, Friday
The Cougars head back to Butler after pulling out a close win last Tuesday. I suspect it will be another tight battle all the way until the end. But I like the Blazers to get revenge. Hannah picks Eastside.
