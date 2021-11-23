LIGONIER — Before Tuesday's boys basketball season opener between East Noble and West Noble, Charger senior Julio Macias got on the microphone and announced his verbal commitment to play football at Purdue University.
Macias, a three-sport athlete including football, soccer and basketball, will compete for the Boilermakers as a kicker.
“Honestly, when I went here it felt like a home. The coaches made me feel at home,” Macias said. “Everything seemed right since I went to their camp during the summer. It was a tough choice.”
Boiler head coach Jeff Brohm was a big influence for Macias.
“Coach Brohm was a huge part of it. Hearing him say, 'How about them Boilermakers?' It sets you off, and you're ready to go," Macias said.
With his leg strength and accuracy, Macias hopes to make an impact right away in West Lafayette.
“I'm hoping to go in there as a true freshman and show what I got and show why I'm the best in Indiana. That's why these guys recruited me, because they see a lot of potential in me. They see that I could be one of the best kickers in the country," Macias said.
During this past season on the football field, Macias led the Chargers in scoring. He had 25 touchbacks on kickoffs and made 11 field goals, including a couple of game-winners. As a punter, he had an average of 41 yards per kick.
“Maybe the best kicker in the state of Indiana,” West Noble football coach Monte Mawhorter said. “He was very instrumental in several of our wins this year.”
On the soccer field, he had 10 goals, 10 assists for a total of 30 points.
“Julio was a physical force in our midfield. From the holding mid position, he was able to find the pockets in midfield to receive from our defenders and he had the skill and vision to feed the ball to our attackers. He was tough to handle at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds,” West Noble soccer coach Abel Zamarripa said.
