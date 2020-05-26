LIGONIER — West Noble's new girls basketball coach is a familiar face.
Former assistant Jeff Burns was approved by the West Noble School Board on Tuesday to be the next girls coach. He was an assistant for the last two girls basketball coaches, including Dale Marano for 13 years and Gene Teel for one season.
Over those 13 years on Marano's staff, Burns learned quite a bit, but what he learned the most was how to treat the team as a whole.
“I would have to say his coaching style, the way he handles all of the different players. Over a 13-year span, we saw a number of different kids, and not all kids can be coached the same, even on the same team from player to player,” Burns said.
He said Marano was good at finding out what drove each individual player and found ways to get the most out of them.
“(Marano) was very, very good at creating a family environment that kept the kids wanting to give more for him. Just like you would if you were part of a family,” Burns said.
And he doesn't plan to change much in that regard.
“You can probably expect the same. We will build the same family feel for the kids,” Burns said. “I've been a huge competitor for years. The girls will be able to tell you there's a fire that burns pretty deep when it comes to competition. We want to win games. We want to do it the right way. We want to allow the kids to feel like they are apart of something bigger than just basketball.”
Burns, a 2001 West Noble graduate and basketball player for athletic director Tom Schermerhorn, did step away and took last season off for personal reasons. However, it was a call midway through last season from Marano, who was considering retirement at the time, that got him thinking about getting back into coaching.
“I talked with my wife and kids. I have great passion and love for the game. We're in a good place in life right now, and it's an incredible opportunity that presented itself. I'd love to give it a go and go all in and see how this goes,” Burns said.
The Chargers were consistent under Marano. They were 188-130 over 14 seasons and almost always competing for conference and sectional championships. Burns' expectations will follow suit.
“I think the familiarity with the girls will be great,” Burns said. “I expect it to be a fairly smooth transition. We have a great senior class this year with a lot returning kids. The incoming freshmen class is a good class as well. I know the sophomore and junior classes have some kids who have improved greatly so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.