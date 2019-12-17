FORT WAYNE — Three weeks into the boys basketball season, the East Noble boys finally got to play against someone else that isn’t dressed in blue and gold.
The Knights (0-1) opened the season with a 70-52 loss to Snider (2-1) on Tuesday night.
“It felt weird you know. It felt like we were just going to practice all season and not play,” East Noble head coach Ryan Eakins said. “Every one of our guys were ready, even the guys that have only been there eight practices were ready to play. I think there was some nerves at the beginning just because it was out of the routine, both schedule-wise and playing the first game.”
The Knights had to postpone multiple games to later dates because of the run to the Class 4A state final by the football team. Also, Tuesday’s schedule had the boys game being played first and the girls second. Usually, it’s the other way around.
Any nerves East Noble had early on, were gone a few minutes into the contest. Snider jumped out to a 9-2 lead with all of its points coming from behind the three-point line.
The Knights quickly got back into the game with a steal and dunk from Gage Ernsberger, then a putback after an offensive rebound from the senior. A transition three-pointer by Nate Dickson cut the lead to two.
East Noble took the lead momentarily after back-to-back baskets by Hayden Jones, then a bucket from Luke Denton made it 14-11 Knights. The Panthers answered with a three before the end of the quarter and retook the lead after an alley-oop off the glass from Dillon Duff to Michael Eley to start the second quarter. Snider never gave up the lead the rest of the way.
An 8-0 run to start the quarter then a 9-0 run to end it gave the home team a 35-23 lead at halftime.
“They outscored us by 12 in the second quarter, and I think some of that is conditioning,” Eakins said. “(Snider) is running 10 guys out there. They’ve had 28 practices right now, so I thought that was a little bit of it. But I thought when we got tired, our decisionmaking wasn’t very good.”
The Knights stayed in the game, especially on the defensive end, forcing 20 turnovers by the Panthers. Jones led the team with three steals.
“Other than the beginning of the third quarter, I thought we really stuck to our principles on the defensive end. We were in gaps, we were active and we kept the ball out of the paint,” Eakins said. “When you force a team like this to play outside-in, instead of the other way around, I thought we did a nice job of forcing them into perimeter jump shots.”
Snider finished 8-for-25 from distance while East Noble was 7-of-21, led by Dickson with four. He finished with 15 points.
The Panthers led by as many as 20 points a few times throughout the third quarter, but Jones didn’t go down without a fight. He scored nine of his 18 points in the final three minutes of the game.
Snider was led by Duff’s 19 and 15 from Eley.
The Knights host Columbia City on Friday for their home opener.
East Noble girls 45, Snider 39
The Knights (6-6) looked like they were going to come away with a comfortable win leading by 11 points midway through the third quarter, but the Panthers (2-8) slowly rallied back and tied the game 36-36 with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter.
East Noble was able to knock down key free throws in the fourth quarter, going 9-for-15 from the line, including four from Grace Patton, in the final three minutes of the game to seal the victory.
Avan Beiswanger helped push the Knights’ lead to seven points, 24-17, before halftime after she hit three shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter. She led East Noble with 17 points in the game. Carly Turner finished with 12 points.
Turner scored seven of her 12 in the first quarter and help her team start the game with an 8-0 run.
The Knights travel to Columbia City for a battle atop the Northeast 8 Conference. Tip is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.