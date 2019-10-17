The final week of the regular season may not provide some of the high-profile matchups that some other weeks have offered this season. A few teams in our area can use this week to make some final tweaks and adjustments before the postseason starts next Friday. Some others can use this week to find some momentum before heading into sectional play.
Here’s a look at this week’s schedule of area contests.
Bellmont at East Noble
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Where: East Noble High School, Kendallville.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 4A No. 3 Knights 8-0, 6-0 Northeast 8, Braves 0-8, 0-6.
Last meeting: The Knights downed the Braves 44-12 on the road last season.
Last week: East Noble blew out New Haven 56-8 while the Braves were beaten 56-0 by DeKalb.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus, Jr. RB-LB Jacob VanGorder, So. WR Nick Munson, Jr. LB Cole Schupbach, So. WR-DB Rowan Zolman. Bellmont — Jr. RB Matthew Morris, Sr. WR Kobe Ortiz, Jr. RB-LB Conrad Dyer, Sr. DL Nate Ulman, Sr. OL-DL Tony Ordway.
Outlook: In Eric Davis’ first season as the head coach of the Braves, he’s struggled to get things turned in a positive direction. Bellmont has been shut out five times this season.
The Knights should move the ball at will and should be able to stop the Braves’ offense. This should be a week where they sure up some things they need to fix before the postseason, which isn’t much, and they should try and stay healthy to have a full squad against Northridge the following week.
Churubusco at Fairfield
Radio: elkhartcountysports.com
Where: Fairfield High School, Benton
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 1A No. 10 Eagles 6-2, Falcons 4-4
Last meeting: Churubusco won 62-8 at home on Oct. 12, 2018.
Last week: Churubusco lost at home 33-20 to West Noble while Fairfield lost 20-14 at Lakeland.
Players to watch: Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr. RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, Sr. LB Case Lemper, So. DL-OL Hunter Bianski. Fairfield — Jr. QB-DB Cory Lantz, Sr. WR-DB-K Nolin Sharick, Sr. DL-OL Peyton Hendrix, Sr. OL-DL Bryce Willard, Sr. OL-DL Noah Osborne, Jr., RB-DB Quinn Kitson.
Outlook: The Eagles will look to clean up their play heading into the Class 1A playoffs. They turned the ball over four times and gave up touchdowns on a punt return and a kickoff return in their loss to West Noble. Charger Josh Gross also returned an interception for a score.
The Falcons have been feisty and should be Friday as they try to win back the Birds of Prey trophy. However, they will have a hard time matching Churubusco’s offensive firepower.
Prairie Heights at West Noble
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Where: Charger Field, Ligonier.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Panthers 1-7, Class 3A No. 8 Chargers 8-0.
Last meeting: West Noble beat Prairie Heights 51-20 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Last week: The Panthers lost to Fremont 20-6 while the Chargers beat Churubusco 33-20.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB/DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, Sr. OL-DL Taylor Guzman. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. TE-LB Camden Hall, So. WR-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. DB-WR Zach Wiseman.
Outlook: The Chargers have dominated this matchup for a few years. The last win by the Panthers was in 2013. West Noble has won the last five games by double digits, and with the way these teams are trending, it may be six.
Most teams have had trouble slowing down Pruitt and Heights has had trouble stopping the run this season. Pruitt has rushed for 1,130 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Panthers have tried to generate some offense by moving around Hoover. Hoover has the athletic ability to make some plays, but West Noble’s defense has shown the capability to take away a team’s best option, which spells trouble for Heights.
Garrett at Central Noble
Radio: wawk.com
Where: Cougar Field, Albion.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Cougars 2-6, Railroaders 2-6.
Last meeting: Central Noble beat Garrett 20-13 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Last week: The Railroaders lost 18-14 to Angola while the Cougars lost 28-7 at Eastside.
Players to watch: Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB-DB Sawyer Yoder, So. RB Will Hoover, Jr. RB-LB Noah Christopher, Jr. WB-DB Trey Hearld, Sr. TE-LB Austin McCullough. Garrett — Sr. QB Levi Follett, Sr. RB-LB Clayton Fielden, Jr. RB-LB Seth Van Wagner, Sr. WR-DB Kraig Smith, Sr. OL-DL Cole Bergman, Sr. OL-DL Nolan Hathaway.
Outlook: Both of these teams had higher hopes than having a 2-6 record at this point in the season. Garrett has played better in the last two weeks but still haven’t put another W in the win column. Central Noble has been going in the other direction with two losses where they struggled to score.
The Railroaders have more size on the offensive and defensive lines and should control the line of scrimmage. Fielden has stepped in nicely at running back for the injured Kolin Cope this season with 649 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He could be the difference maker for Garrett on both sides of the ball tonight.
The Cougars have struggled to get loose and break off big plays, which could help them this week going up against a defense that has given up over 28 points per game. The key for Central Noble will be to protect the ball after having five turnovers last week at Eastside.
Bluffton at Lakeland
Where: Laker Field, LaGrange
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Tigers 6-2, Lakers 2-6
Last meeting: Lakeland won 56-27 at Bluffton on Oct. 12, 2018.
Last week: Lakeland won 20-14 at home over Fairfield while Bluffton lost 33-7 to visiting Adams Central.
Players to watch: Bluffton — Jr. QB Hayden Nern, Sr., WR-DB Kain Thornton, Jr. RB-DB Cody Mittlestedt, Sr. LB Cameron Coleman, Jr. Reece Johnston. Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz, Jr. FB-LB Bryce Alleshouse, Sr. RB-LB Nathan Grossman.
Outlook: Behind a strong junior group, the Tigers are dangerous and have built themselves into being a contender to win Sectional 35 in Class 2A. Their only losses this season have come against Class 1A powers South Adams and Adams Central.
Nern has completed 60% of his passes (74-123) for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. Middlestedt has rushed for 606 yards and 7.5 yards per carry, caught 16 passes for 279 yards, and scored 12 touchdowns, Thornton has seven touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 666 yards.
Like last year, a lot of points could be scored. Lakeland made some key stops when it mattered last week, and will try to carry that over against Bluffton.
