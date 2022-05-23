SYRACUSE — West Noble’s softball team stayed with NorthWood for half of the opening game of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional Monday. But the Panthers scored five times in the bottom of the fourth inning to regain the lead and the Chargers could not answer that in a 10-4 loss.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” first-year West Noble coach Kaylee Warble said. “From the beginning, they came out focused and ready to play.
“NorthWood is a good team and they hit the ball real well.”
The Chargers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Julia Vargas singled and scored on junior Hailey Moser’s double.
Sophomore pitcher Riley Krider held the Panthers (10-13-1) off the scoreboard until there were two outs and no one on in the bottom of the third. Junior Kailey Martin singled, then senior Morgan Jenkins hit a two-run homer over the fence in center to put NorthWood up 2-1.
West Noble answered with two of its own in the next half inning.
Sophomore Chloe Sprague started the top of the fourth with a sharp single to left. She stole second and advanced to third on a Charger strikeout. Sprague scored on sophomore Alayna DeLong’s single to left to tie the game at 3.
Tenth grader Laci Roy cued a spinning grounder to first. The ball was booted by the Panthers, and Roy beat the throw to first. As that play went on, DeLong scored from second base to give West Noble a 4-3 lead.
Then the Panthers had the big five-run fourth. Four of the runs came after two outs. That included an infield single in the hole between shortstop and third by Martin that scored two runs.
NorthWood freshman Adriana Beachy retired the Chargers in order in the fifth and went on to pitch a complete game victory. The second out in the fifth was a nice running catch by Jenkins in center on a deep fly ball by Moser.
NorthWood added three more runs in the sixth in giving coach Mandy DeMien her 100th career coaching win. Freshman Brooklin Brubacher hit a solo shot to leftcenter, and Carly Mast has a two-out, two-run single to center.
Roy scored for the Chargers on Vargas’ groundout in the seventh to end the scoring.
The Panthers will play Wawasee in a semifinal game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. West Noble finished its season at 2-19.
Seniors Dana Ritchie, Maysie Clouse and Bryanna Bowman finished their softball careers for West Noble.
“The seniors are great kids,” Warble said. “They did a great job rallying the team. They are definitely going to be missed.
“We have to keep building our pitching experience and learn to put hits together.”
Elkhart Christian 29,
Hamilton 0
At Vistula Park, the Eagles won the first-round game of the Class 1A Fremont Sectional in five innings. They will play Lakewood Park in the second semifinal today at 7:30 p.m.
