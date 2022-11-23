LAGRANGE — Central Noble took a punch from Lakeland in the first quarter Tuesday night in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball contest.
Then Madi Vice started to heat up in an 8-0 Cougar run to end the quarter, and Central Noble picked up its defense to turn the game around in the second stanza and the Lakers were unable to keep pace the rest of the way. CN went on to win 62-36 to win its eighth straight game to start the season.
“We had to exceed their intensity and play harder,” Cougars first-year coach Sam Malcolm said.
Lakeland took a 9-2 lead with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left in the opening quarter on a Takya Wallace transition layup off a pass from Peyton Hartsough.
Then sophomore Kierra Bolen hit a three-pointer, followed by Vice with five straight points in Central Noble’s 8-0 run to end the quarter. That gave the Cougars a 10-9 lead heading into the second.
The visitors kept coming and went on to outscore Lakeland 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 25-13 halftime lead. Central Noble (3-0 NECC) made 3-of-6 three-point shot in the quarter and outrebounded the Lakers 18-12 in the first half.
Vice had 17 of her game-high 27 points in the first half. She made 7-of-8 shots from the field in the first 16 minutes.
Central Noble extended the lead to 41-22 after three quarters after outscoring Lakeland 16-9 in the third.
“McKenna (Malcolm) had some foul trouble and Kyleigh Egolf stepped in and played good defense and hit a couple of threes in the third quarter,” Sam Malcolm said.
“Our goal is to take a great shots. I think we only took four or five bad shots.”
The Cougars are being efficient offensively, and had nine players score on Tuesday. That made up for leading scorer Meghan Kiebel being held to five points.
The sophomore Egolf had 12 points on four three-pointers. Freshman center Grace Swank had five points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Vice also had four assists and a couple of steals.
CN held the Lakers to 26% from the field.
“We missed too many layups,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “They’re physical and crash the boards real hard. We matched that at times.
“I’m proud of our effort. I’m proud of our first quarter. We kept playing hard.”
Hartsough had 19 points to lead the Lakers (3-4, 1-1 NECC). Junior guard Olivia Oman, a transfer from NorthWood, had seven points off the bench.
Gearhart said Faith Riehl chose not to play basketball. The senior was one of the better players in the area last season, averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. But she was unable to finish the last two seasons because of torn anterior cruciate ligaments in her knee during the second half of both campaigns.
Riehl made it through an entire volleyball season this fall, but the uncertainty that she can still hold up physically kept her from playing basketball.
Gearhart said not having Riehl is a tough blow to the team. But he understood her decision.
“She didn’t think she can do it,” Gearhart said. “You have to do what is best for you.”
