LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/Senior High School held its fall sports awards program on Nov. 14.
At Lakeland High School, the girls soccer team won its third straight Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship and repeated as NECC regular season champion. The team’s Offensive Player of the Year was Keirstin Roose and its Defensive Player of the Year was Alivia Rasler.
Kylee Palmer received the Laker Award. Hailey Alleshouse was picked the most improved player, and Emily Byler received the Coaches Award. Brooklynn Olinger received the Anchor Down Award, and Madison Keil was given the Golden Spikes Award.
Keil was also named the girls golf team’s most valuable player after being the first golfer in program history to play in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Also from girls golf, Kylee Watkins was named the most improved player and Brooke Retterbush received the Mental Attitude Award.
In volleyball, Bailey Hartsough was named Offensive MVP. Lilly Baird received the Most Assists award as she has 537 assists this past season. Peyton Hartsough, Bailey’s sister, received the Outstanding Improvement award.
In cross country, the Low Points award winners were Monica Guzman for the girls and semi-state qualifier Lucas Begly for the boys. The most improved runners were Jama Sines for the girls and Zach Chambless for the boys. The Harrier Awards went to Keylee Fleeman and Terance Blankenship.
From the football program, Nathan Grossman earned the Ulrich Award. The Captains Awards went to Colton Isaacs and Jayce Riegling. The most improved players were Evan Clark and Marcus Randol. Scout Team awards were given to John Wright and Corey Cutright. Coaches Awards went to Austin Hostetler and Cole Schiffli. Brock Marabeas received the Junior Varsity award.
In boys soccer, Bayley Iddings was named Most Valuable Player. Eduardo Montoya was named Defensive MVP. Hunter Yanke received the Most Improved award, and Ruben Hurtado was given the Coaches Award.
In boys tennis, Corey Christie was the MVP and Dominic Lawrence was the most improved player.
From the cheerleading team, Mallory Mynhier received the Laker Spirit Award and Mataya Griffith was picked Rookie of the Year.
From the junior high cheerleading team, Cassidi Parham was chosen the All-Around Leader. Caitlyn Miller and Lydia Trost received Helping Hand awards.
From eighth grade junior high football, the team’s MVP was Jimmy Chaney, the Defensive MVP was Payton Cowley and the Offensive MVP was Ritch Hostetler. Lineman of the Year was Cam Riegling. Blake Alleshouse received the Mental Attitude award. Cole Frost and Jayden Marshall received Laker awards.
In seventh-grade football, the Defensive MVP was Carson Mickem and the Offensive MVP was Drannon Miller. Chuck Schackow was selected Lineman of the Year. Austyn McFall was the most improved player, and Owen Oakley received the Mental Attitude award.
In eighth-grade volleyball, Jaden Moore was picked Most Valuable Player, Madilynn Mullen was most improved and Hannah Rogers received the Mental Toughness award.
In seventh-grade volleyball, Reahgan Adams was selected the best offensive player and Adelyn Dininny was named the best defensive player. Cara Schackow received the Laker Award.
In sixth grade volleyball, Anna Rasler was picked MVP. Alana Whited was the most improved player and Abbey Priestley received the Laker Award.
In cross country, the Low Point awards went to Abbie McNamara for the girls and Landon Jaeger for the boys. The Harrier Awards went to Lana VanKoevering for the girls and Aiden Tuttle for the boys.
In junior high girls soccer, Emma Schiffli was named MVP. Gracelyn Weimer was the team’s most improved player, and Taylor Jerdon received the Mental Attitude award.
In junior high boys soccer, Maximilliano Contreras led the team in goals and also received the Golden Shoe award. Jonathan Luna was the most improved player, Ricardo Flores had the best attitude and Carlos Contreras received the Coach Award.
Lakeland High School Fall Sports Awards
Varsity Letter Jacket Recipients
Amelia Trump, Kyle McBride, Kasey Priestley, Corey Christie, Lincoln Ott, Iris Lopez, Colton Fleeman, Nathan Grossman, Metzli Cruz, Bennie Walker, Parker Willms, Jaquelin Aguilar, Bryce Alleshouse, Abby Carlisle, Paris Allen, Eisa Obad, Brianna Green, Terance Blankenship, Jaron Fry, Alaina Trost, Ezekiel Wachtman, Jeff Duzan, Bree Guercio, Mason Douglas, Jensen Miller, Jordan Bontrager, Breanna Lovelace, Kennie Walker and Kylie Bowling.
Scholar Athletes
(Maintained at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average throughout the fall athletic season)
Zach Chambless, Ezekiel Wachtman, Paris Allen, Keylee Fleeman, Monica Guzman, Kailia Malaivanh, Chloe Sines, Jama Sines, Madison Keil, Sadie Edsall, Kylie Watkins, Tatum Retterbush, Brooke Retterbush, Amelia Trump, Luke Franke, Ben Keil, Brayden Miles, Isaac Larimer, Caden Hostetler, Keirstin Roose, Hailey Alleshouse, Kylee Palmer, Alivia Rasler, Emily Byler, Brooklynn Olinger, Grace Iddings, Lauren Christie, Faith Riehl, Hannah Harris, Bailey Hartsough, Lilly Schackow, Peyton Hartsough, Kasey Priestley, Kendall Moore, Isabella Rasler, Shaylin Smith, Cole Schiffli, Chase Hardesty, Evan Clark, Leonardo Munoz, Jensen Miller, Jayce Riegling, Madilyn Hochstetler, Brianna Green, Manisha Ramachandran, Morgan Newsome, Makayla Hochstetler, Raeghan Johnson and Mallory Mynhier.
