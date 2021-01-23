KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls battled with Class 3A No. 4 Norwell for almost three quarters before the Knights from Ossian took control in a 69-49 win Saturday afternoon.
The victory gave Norwell (18-3, 7-0 NE8) the outright Northeast 8 Conference season championship, which is its second title in a row.
East Noble (8-14, 2-4 NE8) had the Norwell lead down to six with 1:40 left in the third quarter, but the visitors scored the last seven points of the period, which led to a 21-5 run to put the game out of reach.
"As I told the girls, we didn't lose tonight, we got beat," East Noble head coach Shawn Kimmel said. "There's no reason to be ashamed when you get beat. We went our there for 32 minutes and threw punches with them, and they were able to throw them a little bit harder."
East Noble was led in scoring by Carly Turner, who finished with 16 points, including four 3's.
"After her third game back from her foot injury, she had a great performance for us tonight," Kimmel said.
Bree Walmsley finished with nine points, and Avan Beiswanger added eight.
Norwell had three girls reach double figures, led by Maiah Shelton and Mackinzie Toliver each with 20 points, and Kaylee Fuelling chipped in 14.
The visiting Knights hit 13 three-pointers in the win, and the home Knights had eight triples.
The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter. A three by Anna Becker gave East Noble an 8-7 advantage but was followed by back-to-back three-pointers from Shelton and Toliver.
A corner three from Shelton pushed the lead to seven early in the second quarter, and East Noble kept the margin around there before Norwell rattled off 11 in a row to make it a 17-point lead with 1:10 left in the first half.
Beiswanger hit a mid-range jumper to stop the bleeding, which made it 35-20 Norwell at halftime.
The Knights of Kendallville continued to battle and tried to slow down Norwell's up tempo offense. A three from Turner sparked a 12-3 East Noble run, which ended with another three by Turner at the top of the key and one from Walmsley on the left wing, which made it 45-39 in favor of Norwell.
Toliver buried one of her six 3's to stop the run by East Noble and start a big string of possessions that ended with scores by Norwell.
The Ossian Knights led 52-39 at the end of three and were up by 20 midway through the fourth quarter.
"We just got tired. The will was there, but the legs weren't," Kimmel said.
Norwell continued to knock down three-pointers and were even scoring off misses with some timely offensive rebounds.
East Noble was without Karly Kirkpatrick for the third straight game but hope to get her back as soon as next week. The Knights host West Noble Tuesday.
