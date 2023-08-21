Editor’s Note: This updated preview story on East Noble’s girls soccer team will be included in the area-wide preview that is online at kpcnews.com.
KENDALLVILLE — With many players returning, East Noble’s girls soccer team wants to change its fortunes in 2023.
The Knights went 4-10-3 last year, and there were some near misses that went the other way. Coach Brian Rexroad’s team wants to go in a winning direction.
“These ladies are ready to do more than ‘let’s get a couple of wins,’ They know they left wins on the field last year and that gives us all an unpleasant feeling,” said Rexroad, who is in his fifth season at the helm at EN.
“We are the type of team that if we are on ‘our game,’ we are going to be a team that is going to compete til the final whistle,” Rexroad continued. “They have been in the weight room, training constantly and attending camps. And we are ready to see the results.”
The first result showed promise, a 3-1 win at Lakeland Thursday. It was the Knights’ first victory in a season-opening match since 2012.
East Noble returned 15 letterwinners from last year, second team All-Northeast 8 Conference selection Lauren Munson and All-NE8 honorable mentions Olivia Winkle and Addy Ritchie, a goalkeeper.
“We have a lot of freshmen who are going to push these returning players for their positions,” Rexroad said. “And I like it!”
Munson, Winkle and freshman Averi Amstutz scored for East Noble in the season-opening win. Amstutz is the daughter of East Noble football coach Luke Amstutz.
Other key returners for the Knights include Rylee David, Bailea Bortner and Kyleigh Honaker.
