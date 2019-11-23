KENDALLVILLE — East Noble has been able to draw on past experiences all season, and Friday’s 29-24 win over Hobart in the Class 4A north semi-state championship felt very similar to how the Knights started the 2019 season.
“It was almost the exact same situation in Week 1 at Plymouth,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We got down 14-0. We were turning the ball over. We were struggling. And they just never stopped playing football. They go out and they compete, go out and make plays. They don’t get down. They don’t panic. They just keep playing football.”
The Knights were down two scores early in the second quarter and had three first-half turnovers against the Rockies in the season opener. On Friday, East Noble trailed the Brickies 17-0 after three turnovers.
Both times the Knights were able to come back and tie the game. Against Hobart, it took until the third quarter, but 26 unanswered points by the offense and a stout defensive effort in the second half gave East Noble its first semi-state championship since 2003.
“We knew that we made dumb mistakes that put us in that situation. We knew our defense could make stops, and we knew our offense would get going,” East Noble quarterback Bailey Parker said.
After the Knights attempted a punt, which was blocked, on their second offensive possession, they never punted again. They went for it on fourth down and converted three times.
One of the biggest fourth-down conversions came after Hobart went up 17-0 early in the second quarter. On 4th-and-1 from their own 31, Parker handed the ball off to Justin Marcellus, who bulldozed his way for two yards. The drive ended with East Noble’s first touchdown of the game.
Then, on 4th-and-8 in Hobart territory midway through the third quarter, Parker found Nick Munson for 17 yards for the first down and to put the offense inside the 10. A few plays later, Parker found an opening for a 3-yard touchdown and to tie the game.
Parker finished with 104 rushing yards on 27 carries. He was 22-for-33 with 265 passing yards.
Hayden Jones had a team-high 139 receiving yards on seven catches. Nick Munson had eight catches for 75 yards.
The Knights’ defense forced Hobart into uncomfortable situations, which for the Brickies is passing ball. Hobart quarterback Riley Johnston was 4-of-13 for 48 yards with two interceptions, both picked off by Parker.
The defense had its own pair of moments in the second half. The first came after fumble was recovered by Hobart at their own 2-yard line. The East Noble defense appeared to have stopped DJ Lipke in the end zone for the safety, but he was ruled down just outside of the goal line.
On the next play, the defensive line made sure there was never a doubt as they brought down Lipke 3-yards deep in the end zone for the safety.
The second moment for the East Noble defense came with 2:25 left and Hobart had to go 85 yards to win the game. The Knights defense kept everything in front of them, not allowing the big play to beat them, which gave Johnston multiple opportunities to pick up chunks of yards and get into to Knights’ territory.
But with 7.5 seconds left, the Brickies had to take a chance at the end zone. Johnston threw towards the direction of Rowan Zolman, who knocked down the pass with 0.7 left. On the final deep throw of the game, once again Zolman with the help of Hayden Jones got a hand on the ball and batted to the turf.
“Every coach goes through the ups and downs. You can see in those moments, like I’ve lost game on Hail Marys and played in situations like that,” Amstutz said. “You hope that it’s your time. You hope that you prepared your kids to make the right play. I was confident that our kids were going to get it done.”
After the ball found the ground, the East Noble sideline erupted and stormed the field. Coaches and players bear hugged each other before the packed stands emptied onto the field, joining the celebration.
Facing their biggest deficit of the season on Friday, there was never a doubt from the Knights that they couldn’t rally back.
“Fourteen times this year someone’s challenged them, and they’ve stepped up and got it done,” Amstutz said.
