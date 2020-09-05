LIGONIER — West Noble’s boys tennis team had a solid showing in its own invitational Saturday, placing third in an eight-team field with 37 points.
A strong Bremen squad won with 57. They won championships in three positions: No. 2 and 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. Huntington North was second with 52 points and won the championships at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Adams Central was fourth with 32 points, followed by Bluffton (24), Manchester (23), Central Noble (8) and Lakeland (5).
Both doubles teams placed second to lead West Noble.
The No. 1 team of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares lost an exciting championship match to Huntington North’s Noah Zahn and Thomas Schweller, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
West Noble’s JJ Jacobs and Wesley Shaw won their first two matches in straight sets at No. 2 doubles before losing to Bremen’s Camden Hickman and Mariano Deleon in the final 6-2, 6-0.
Chris Miller was third for the Chargers at No. 2 singles. Miller defeated Adams Central’s Spencer Gerber in the third-place match. Luke Schermerhorn was fourth at No. 3 singles. Nate Shaw was sixth at No. 1 singles.
All who played for Central Noble placed seventh, Josh Ellet at No. 1 singles, Austin Smith at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Austin Frey and Dylan Carnahan, and the No. 2 doubles team of Noah Shepherd and Clayton Trump.
The Cougars have grown from two guys playing to six over the last couple of weeks. No. 3 singles was forfeited Saturday.
Central Noble defeated Lakeland in seventh-place matches at No. 1 and 2 singles and at No. 2 doubles.
Laker Jack Miller was seventh at No. 3 singles.
The other position champions are Huntington North’s Carson Kitchen at No. 1 singles, Bremen’s Mark Bahr at No. 2 singles, and Bremen’s Dawson Hickman at No. 3 singles.
