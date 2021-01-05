KENDALLVILLE — East Noble took the lead for good in the second quarter and held on until the very end for a big 61-55 win over Class 2A No. 5 Westview Tuesday night.
“These kids understand, they’ve all grown up in the area, when people in this area look at Westview, they expect success,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “When we talked before the game, we said we have to expect the same from ourselves. This matchup, we’ve had five years in a row now with great basketball games.”
The largest margin of victory in the last five years in this matchup is seven points, which came on Jan. 3, 2019 in a 71-64 East Noble win.
“We’ve had some lumps so far this season, but we saw (Tuesday) that they believe in themselves and they believe in each other,” Eakins said. “It just goes to show you what a group of kids can do when they’re together.”
Chris Hood dominated inside all night long against any defensive strategy Westview threw at him. The Knights’ offense was patient in getting the ball to their big man, and he finished the job most of the time and ended up with a game-high 23 points.
“Chris did a great job of waiting until the ball got to the wing before he sealed and got position,” Eakins said.
Braeden Ball was consistent all night long and did more than just score from outside. He drove to the hoop a few times and finished strong. Ball had 20 points in the win.
“Braeden Ball, man, what a start to his senior year,” Eakins said. “People had no idea how hard he work this past spring and summer. A kid that goes from starting as the sixth man on the JV. Now, he put up 20 points on one of the best teams in the area.”
The largest lead East Noble had on Tuesday was 11 points with 6:33 left in the game. Westview was able to cut it to four with 41.1 seconds left, but couldn’t find the bottom of the net the rest of the way.
“We didn’t play as a team. We didn’t play tough like we’re capable of playing. We had guys trying to play on an island and do things on their own. When that happens, we become a very average team,” Westview head coach Ed Bentley said. “When we play the way we’re capable of playing, which is moving the ball and doing the things we’re capable of, we’re pretty successful.”
Drew Litwiller and Brady Yoder each had 17 for the Warriors, and Mason Yoder chipped in 13.
Westview looked like it was going to take control midway through the second quarter. After Ball hit his third three to cut it to one, 18-17, the Warriors went on an 8-0 run. The scoring was fueled by four straight East Noble turnovers.
A score inside from Caleb Cory gave Westview a 28-19 lead with 3:55 left in the first half. And with its point guard Keegan Foster on the bench with three fouls, the Knights scored the last 11 points of the half.
Hood started the run battling through contact for a lay-up and a foul. Owen VanGessel buried a three after Avery Kline grabbed the rebound after Hood’s missed free throw.
Hood, Max Bender and VanGessel all scored in the final two minutes, and VanGessel’s final two points of the half came right before the halftime buzzer to give East Noble a 30-28 lead.
The advantage increased to eight midway through the third quarter after three inside scores from Hood, all assisted by Ball and a drive from Ball.
An inside bucket after a nice post move by Litwiller stopped a six-minute scoring draught by the Warriors. Litwiller continued to post up and had success in the third quarter with two more makes.
However, Hood was doing the same on the other end. He also made two more shots in the quarter, and Bender drilled a three to keep the lead at eight, 48-40, headed into the fourth quarter.
This is when Ball took over. He scored the first seven points of the final quarter for the Knights, including a baseline drive to keep the margin at eight with 4:55 left.
After Litwiller’s success inside in the third quarter, the Knights shut that down in the final stanza and made the Warriors shoot their way back in the game from the perimeter.
Brady Yoder and Mason Yoder hit multiple shots from outside. A three from Brady and a long two from Mason made it 59-55 with 41.1 left.
East Noble wasn’t helping its own cause, going 2-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final minute, but Westview couldn’t buy a bucket in the last 40 seconds, giving the Knights the win.
The Warriors make a pair of trips to Hamilton in the next week. First, on Friday, then next Wednesday in the NECC Tournament.
“We have to wake up pretty quick,” Bentley said.
East Noble hosts Huntington North Saturday.
“We got a lot of contributions (Tuesday). The kids are starting to believe in themselves,” Eakins said. “That’s really fun to see. They’re really excited after this win.”
