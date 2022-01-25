LIGONIER — The Knights took advantage of a fast start and beat West Noble 44-27 on Tuesday night.
East Noble (4-13), which had been off for 18 days due to several players in quarantine, showed little signs of rust and jumped out to a 10-0 lead. It never allowed West Noble (5-16) to get close enough to take the lead the rest of the way.
The Chargers started the game with an all-senior lineup, including Jazmyn Smith, who is out due to injury and received the opening tip. A timeout was called immediately and she was able to get a quick standing ovation from the West Noble faithful.
The Knights took advantage of West Noble sporting a different lineup and scored the first 10 points of the game, many of them coming off steals or putbacks inside.
Bree Walmsley scored twice after making a steal, and Bailea Bortner capped off the run with a steal, a score and a foul. She completed the three-point play by making the free throw.
“We did what we should do in that situation,” East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel said. “We’ve been off for 18 days, so I knew we were going to be rusty.”
One player who wasn’t rusty at all was Bortner, who led all scorers with 23 points and hit six three-pointers.
“I told coach coming over here that I hope they play zone. I think Bortner might hit five threes. She went for six tonight,” Kimmel said. “She’s been able to practice and play and get up and down the court. We’ve done a lot of scrimmaging while a lot of the kids were out. She’s benefited from that.”
Walmsley and Kya Mosley each finished with seven points for the Knights.
West Noble was led by Mackensy Mabie, who was the lone Charger in double figures with 11. East Noble’s Kyndal Mynhier was tasked with guarding Mabie and made it tough for her to score.
Sherlyn Torres got the Chargers on the board at the 4:21 mark with a transition bucket. A basket from Alayna DeLong cut the East Noble lead in half at 12-6.
A couple of threes from Bortner extended the lead back to double digits early in the second quarter. She hit her third triple of the game with just over a minute left in the first half to make it 23-11.
West Noble kept trying to make runs. After Bortner hit a corner three to put the Knights up 12, the Chargers scored five straight to get the lead back to seven.
But again, it was a three from Bortner that put the margin above 10.
East Noble never let up in the fourth quarter and kept attacking the basket. Mosley, Mynhier and Katie West each scored inside, then Bortner drilled her final shot from outside to nearly put the Knights up by 20.
East Noble travels to rival DeKalb on Thursday to start a three-day stretch of conference games to finish out the regular season. West Noble hosts Fairfield on Friday.
