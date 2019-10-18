KENDALLVILLE — East Noble owns the Northeast 8 Conference for the second year in a row.
The Knights finished undefeated in the NE8 to win the outright title in back-to-back season after a 56-7 win over Bellmont on Friday night.
It’s also the first undefeated regular season for East Noble since 2004 when they finished 10-1, and it’s only the third time it’s been done in school history.
After the scoreboard hit zero, head coach Luke Amstutz was doused with an ice bath.
“It was feels good,” Amstutz said of the ice bath. “Winning championships is fun. We’re ready to get going on this next step. We’re going to come in (today) and get ready to play our best next week. We’re really excited. I’m really excited for these seniors to finish out their careers at home with a championship. It’s been an awesome ride for those guys and hope it continues.”
East Noble finished off its dominance over the NE8 with holding another conference opponent under 10 points. Only one team has scored double digit points against the Knights and it was in the conference opener against Huntington North in Week 3. East Noble allowed 20 points in a 36-20 win.
“I think our conference is a good conference this year, and I think there’s some good teams we had to play and play well. We had to play our best in some games, and we had very few times when we weren’t playing well,” Amstutz said. “We were consistent. We were balanced all year, and I think that was the part where you have to be in this conference. You can’t just be a one-dimensional team.”
Since that win over the Vikings, it’s been dominance by the East Noble defense. The unit increased its turnover total to 20 on the season after four more against Bellmont on Friday. The first one came on the Braves’ first offensive play of the game.
Moments after the snap to quarterback Johnathan Wilder, the ball fell on the turf and was recovered by Bailey Parker at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Parker hit Gage Ernsberger on a 3-yard fade to double the score in the first minute of the game.
That came after East Noble got the scoring started on its first offensive play of the game. Parker dropped back to pass and hit Hayden Jones streaking down the middle of the field for a 56-yard touchdown.
Bellmont fumbled again on its next possession, and Parker went through the air for his third touchdown with a 4-yard pass to Nick Munson. Parker finished with six touchdown passes in the game tying the school record. The record was set by Nic Weimer in 2012 against Columbia City. Andrew McCormick also tied the record twice, once in 2015 against Huntington North and again in 2016 at Warsaw.
Parker finished the game 11-of-13 for 195 yards and rushed for 49 yards on two carries. Six different East Noble receiver caught a touchdown pass on Friday, including Jones, Ernsberger, Nick Munson, Isaac Sparkman, Blaine Malott and Brett Christian.
The Braves avoided their sixth shutout of the season with a long 48-yard pass play from Wilder to Chase Lenegar, who was wide open after an East Noble defensive back fell on the play.
Justin Marcellus led the Knights’ rushing attack with 83 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.
East Noble begins tournament play at Northridge in the Class 4A sectional opener next Friday at 7 p.m.
