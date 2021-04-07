KENDALLVILLE — It was just a matter of time before the runs started to come.
Both Central Noble and East Noble threatened with runners on base before both scored multiple runs. But it was the Knights that continued to score and went on to defeat the Cougars 9-3 on Wednesday.
“It took us a few innings. The bats finally came alive for us, and I’m proud of their fight. They didn’t get down on themselves when we got down 2-0,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
The Cougars got the scoring started with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Cade Weber doubled to start the inning, then he scored a couple of batters later on a passed ball. Chase Spencer singled then came around to score on an East Noble error.
The Knights answered with a big third inning, started by Daniel Malone, who doubled to start the frame. He was brought home by Riley Meade, who tripled to deep center. Meade scored on the next play, which was a double by Justin Marcellus. Then, he scored on an error by the Cougar catcher. Dale Groff was the next Knight to score. He came into run for Andrew Johnson, who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
Walker Leamon and Meade both hit doubles and scored to increase the East Noble lead to 6-2 in the fourth inning.
The Knights scored the majority of their runs against Weber, who was the starting pitcher for Central Noble. Weber pitched four innings and had four strikeouts.
“I think it was finally getting used to the speed. The second time through the lineup, it seemed like everyone from the top down we finally got the bat on the ball,” Desmonds said.
The lead continued to grow in the fifth inning. After Tristan Rothenberger and Cole Schupbach walked to begin the frame, Malone plated them both with a hard line drive back up the middle that made it 8-2.
The Cougars cut into the lead in the top of the sixth after Jackson Hoover scored all the way from first after a dropped ball in centerfield with two outs.
However, the Knights pushed the lead back to six after Meade made the smart play of tagging up and scoring from third on a popup near the first-base dugout.
Meade was also terrific in the field. He made multiple plays from his shortstop position on Wednesday, including a couple of outs to end scoring threats by the Cougars.
“Meade made some great plays at short, then Schupbach with the stretches at first. He got us a few outs there,” Desmonds said.
Trace Holliday got the start on the mound for the Knights, and he went five innings, allowed two runs, struck out six and walked two.
“We know what we’re going to get from Trace. He does a good job. He struggled a little that one inning. He’s going to throw strikes for us, get batters out and make them put it in play,” Desmonds said.
Noah Perkins tossed the last two innings for East Noble. He gave up one run and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
“A couple more timely hits here and there would have gone a long way, made the game a little closer,” Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal said.
The Cougars were without a handful of players who were on spring break, but it did allow Graybeal to seem some players in some new roles.
“We tried a lot of different guys at a lot of different positions, so it was kind of nice to get them out here and some experience in a non-conference game,” Graybeal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.