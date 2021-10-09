FORT WAYNE — Westview boys tennis is headed back to the state finals.
After missing out one year ago and falling in the semi-state round, the Warriors (23-1) were able to grind out a 4-1 win over Mississinewa (20-4) at the Homestead Semi-State Saturday and advance to the IHSAA State Finals quarterfinal round for the second time in three years.
“I'm really happy for the seniors. They've put a ton of time in the offseason. They always said one of their goals is to win regional and get to semi-state to have a chance. We are really lucky. You need a little bit of luck during the tournament,” Miller said.
Westview will face Jasper in the state quarterfinals at Center Grove High School on Friday at noon.
The deciding match, as it has been for a couple of the Warriors' postseason matches, came down to No. 2 singles. Elijah Hostetler took on the Indians' Haden Rowley.
The Warriors were up 2-1 after Isaiah Hostetler clinched a win at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2 over Mississinewa's Riley Fuqua and the No. 2 doubles team of Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler won 6-2, 6-3 over Kannen Smith and Garrett Spencer.
“Kylen and Jethro are good athletes. Sometimes they let off the gas, but they have pulled through for us time in, time out in some tough matches,” Miller said.
Elijah Hostetler had to rally from behind to win the first set 6-4. He was briefly behind in the second set but rattled off several game points to have the match in hand. The trouble was putting the match away. Hostetler had five match points before finally landing the final blow.
“I think I lost focus a little bit. I had been paying attention to No. 2 doubles. I saw that they finished and kept it going. Once I got that match point, I lost a little focus and got annoyed with it. Then, it got in my head. I was trying to go for a winner too,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler has been the clincher for the Warriors during the postseason, and there's pressure that comes with that.
“He's stayed calm better here in the last part of the season under pressure. He's done a magnificent job of pulling through,” Miller said.
“Especially with it being my senior year and I feel like I need to be the leader out there. I do feel a little bit of pressure, especially when I'm watching my brother. They got off pretty quick. Then, I'm like, 'Alright, I need to do this for the team, because it's not about me. I need to do it for the team,'” Hostetler said.
The Warriors finished off the win with another comeback at No. 3 singles from Brennan Beachy. The senior lost the first set 3-6, then won the second 6-4. Since the team portion was settled, Beachy and his opponent John Oliver decided to play a super tiebreaker in the third set. Beachy pulled out a 16-14 win.
The Westview No. 1 doubles team of Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz were beaten by the Indians' Ryan Scott and Ethan Sample 6-1, 6-2.
Both Isaiah and Elijah Hostetler were on the Westview tennis team that went to the state finals in 2019. Isaiah was the No. 3 singles player and Elijah was at No. 1 doubles.
“To be apart of both teams that have went down to state just feels incredible,” Elijah Hostetler said. “All of the hard work that we put in and to be able to go down together feels amazing.”
Westview 4, Mississinewa 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Riley Fuqua 6-1, 6-2. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Haden Rowley 6-4, 6-2. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. John Oliver 3-6, 6-4, 16-14.
Doubles: 1. Ryan Scott-Ethan Sample (M) def. Kendall Schwartz-Isaac Rogers 6-1, 6-2. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Kannen Smith-Garrett Spencer 6-2, 6-3.
