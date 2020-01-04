DUNLAP — The Lakeland Lady Lakers over came a slow start in its first game of the day to win the Concord Classic Saturday.
In the first game the Lakers defeated Tippecanoe Valley, a team they lost to twice last season. In the second game of the day, they defeated Concord 54-47.
The Vikings have historically controlled the series over the Lakers, winning seven in a row before today. The 65-56 win by Lakeland was the first of its kind.
“We’re not necessarily a morning group,” Lakeland head coach Dan Huizenga said. “Luckily we were able to find the energy to get out of our slump.”
The Lakers (10-7) found themselves down early to Tippecanoe Valley (13-3) as they trailed 25-12 after the first quarter. This was because of the Viking trio of Sydney Wagner, Jillian Walls, and Kaydence Mellott, who combined for all of the Vikings’ points in the period, including five three pointers.
“Tippecanoe Valley shoots a lot of threes and luckily they cooled off. Walls hit six and Mellott hit a couple and those were the two girls we talked about all week,” Huizenga said. “You have to stay connected to them because they’re not as comfortable going off the dribble.”
Junior Bailey Hartsough, despite finishing with a game-high 26 points, was held scoreless in the period. All of the points in the first came from senior Allie Hillman, junior Madison Keil, and freshman Peyton Hartsough to keep the Lakers close.
“We’ve had games earlier this year where we throw the ball to Bailey Hartsough and everyone will just watch, whereas now we’re starting to get a lot better at ball movement and getting everyone else involved on both ends,” Huizenga said.
Once the second quarter started, the Lakers found looks like they did in the first, but they started to drop at a higher rate.
“Once we started to relax and play the game we wanted to play, it just kind of snowballed in our favor from that point on,” Huizenga said. “Allie stepped up and hit those two big shots early to get our confidence back.”
Lakeland fought all the way back to go into the locker room down 34-31 at the halftime break.
The third quarter saw much of the same from the Lakers, only this time it was a seesaw battle with the Vikings. Bailey Hartsough finished with 10 points in the third quarter to lead the offense but what stood out to Coach Huizenga was the defense.
“Defensively, Faith (Riehl) was unreal. Alivia Rasler had her first important varsity minutes where she defended really well for four or five minutes where Valley’s girl couldn’t score. Madison did a nice job in the guarding in the post and she’s not a post player. Peyton was really good on help-side defense and it was just a total team effort to get out of here with this one. It’s a game that, earlier this year, we wouldn’t have bounced back from,” Huizenga said.
Along with her 26 points, Bailey Hartsough had 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists and 4 blocks. She’s followed by Hillman (12 points, 4 assists), Keil (11 points), Peyton Hartsough (8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block), and Riehl (8 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block).
Next up for the Lakers is a conference matchup against West Noble next Friday at home, followed by the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
“West Noble is really good defensively and the biggest thing with them is to try and speed them up,” Huizenga said. “They have really good players at the three most important positions. The biggest key for us is going to be to limit them to one shot and run. That’s going to be the key for us throughout the conference tournament.”
