KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's football team really handled Bishop Luers in the home Knights' season-opening 45-7 victory Friday night.
But there were moments of adversity EN had to deal with.
Those moments came late in the first quarter in a high snap on a punt attempt and then a dropped kickoff in the final seconds of the stanza.
The snap was too high for the punter. Then he had to chase it down and make a run of it. He was tackled at the EN 14-yard line with a little over two minutes left in the opening quarter, and Bishop Luers capitalized on a two-yard touchdown run by Gio Jimenez with 10.9 seconds left in the quarter. Liam Kelly kicked the extra point to tie the game at 7.
The ensuing kickoff was dropped by Alex Brennan. Brennan went back inside the EN 5 to collect the ball and made a small gain to the East Noble 7.
EN found a good way to put the negative behind it with a touchdown drive of 93 yards in 6 minutes, 9 seconds. It was capped by a Michael Mosley 5-yard scoring run. Alex Sprague kicked the extra point and the Kendallville Knights led 14-7 with 6:02 left before halftime.
"We had some hangovers that really stung us last year. They were really there," East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. "We needed to overcome adversity in a close game."
EN took its lead up to 17-7 with a 32-yard field goal from Sprague with 9.3 seconds before halftime. That was the score at the intermission.
East Noble recovered three onside kicks in the contest. Two of them came in the third quarter and were turned into touchdowns.
"They (Luers) kept trying to field them," Amstutz said of the onside kicks. "Those are mistakes, and they'll learn from that."
The game got out of hand for Luers in the third quarter as East Noble scored 21 points and took a 38-7 into the final quarter.
The host Knights then turned on the running clock by increasing its lead to 35 points and more with a two-yard touchdown run by Tyson Reinbold with 9:55 to play. Sprague's PAT kick made it 45-7.
East Noble dominated in total offense over Bishop Luers 419-53. The visiting Knights had minus-10 yards of total offense in the first half.
East Noble was more varsity ready than Bishop Luers Friday night. EN has a lot of juniors and seniors who saw a lot varsity action last year as sophomores and juniors.
At quarterback, East Noble's Zander Brazel made his first start in his third season as a varsity starter. Luers senior Kohen McKenzie saw nine games of action last year largely in a mop-up role and took over the varsity starting role Friday in place of the graduated Charlie Stanski.
"I felt like everybody we had out there has been through the fire," Amstutz said. "We prepare for teams like this in the summer.
"This was a big game for our community," he continued. "Every time (high-caliber) teams come up to Kendallville, we bring the energy. We bring the enthusiasm. We may not be the better team, but the kids are going to bring the effort and we're not afraid of everybody."
Mosley and Reinbold each had two rushing touchdowns for EN. Reinbold had 23 carries for 120 yards while Mosley had 16 rushes for 71 yards.
Brazel was 10-for-17 passing for 109 yards and one touchdown for East Noble. He threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Krehl in the first quarter. Krehl had 10 carries for 50 yards, caught two passes for 42 yards and had two total touchdowns.
EN will host another Summit Athletic Conference team this coming Friday in perennial power Snider.
