KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Northrop were able to get 11 innings in before the downpour started.
As the fifth inning of the second game of the doubleheader was set to begin, the clouds opened and drenched the field with tremendous amount rain. The game was called and ended in a 7-7 tie. Northrop got the best of East Noble in the first game with a 5-2 victory.
Northrop 5, East Noble 2
First game of the day started out as a pitcher’s duel between East Noble’s Riley Meade and Northrop’s Luke Siren.
Meade was able to get through the first four innings with very little traffic while Siren was overpowering East Noble hitters the first time through the lineup.
“(Meade) throws strikes and let’s them put it in play. He’s not overpower them by any means, but he makes them put it in play. We have to make the plays behind him. He pitched well enough to get a win today against a good hitting ball club,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
The Bruins were able to put the ball in play against Meade and his defense was making plays until the top of the fifth.
A leadoff double by Northrop’s Jon Ummel was followed by three errors by the Knights and a couple of walks by Meade, which led to a five-run inning for the visitors. The Bruins sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth and only had two hits.
“We’ll clean that up. It just comes with inexperience. A couple of guys that made errors, this was their first or second varsity action,” Desmonds said.
Meade came out of the game after the inning, and he ended up with three strikeouts, six hits, three walks and one earned run in five frames pitched.
In the bottom of the sixth, East Noble was able to chase off Siren after he walked two and his defense had an error that scored Trace Holliday. Tristan Rothenberger followed him home after a sacrifice fly to right by Walker Leamon to make it 5-2 in favor of Northrop.
Siren finished with a line of five and one-third innings with nine strikeouts, seven walks, one hit allowed and no earned runs.
East Noble loaded up the bases after Ummel came into relieve Siren, but a popup to second ended the threat.
The Knights were able to put runners on base throughout the first game but couldn’t get any timely hits to push them across. East Noble loaded the bases twice and finished with 12 runners left on base, including 10 in the last four innings.
“That’s something we need to get corrected,” Desmonds said.
Cole Schupbach tossed the final two innings for the Knights and allowed one hit and struck out one.
East Noble 7, Northrop 7, 4 innings
In the second game, the Bruins jumped out to an early lead after a three-run blast from Siren off Justin Marcellus in the first inning.
The Knights got one back in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly to left by Brayden Risedorph to score Daniel Malone from third.
Even with the mistakes in the field, East Noble was able to turn three double plays in the first three innings.
The first was a popup to Marcellus on the mound and after making the catch, he threw to first and caught Pernell Whitsett leaning too far off the bag to end the inning. The second was line drive to Carver Miller at second, and he tossed it over to Meade at second to double up Collin Horton during the second inning.
Risedorph made another double play in the third after a grounder came to him at third. He stepped on the bag for one then threw to first for the second out.
After the Bruins extended their lead to 7-1 in the top of the third, the Knights clawed their way back in the bottom of the inning. A walk and two hit batters loaded the bases up for Holliday, who took a pitch from Hunter McNeal and sent it over the left-field fence for a grand slam.
After Schupbach singled to left, he scored on an error the Bruins to trim the lead to one. Then, Malone plated Walker Leamon, who reached on the error, with a double to tie the game, 7-7.
The Knights loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Carver Miller sent a drive out to shallow left, and the Bruins outfielder caught the fly ball and threw out Alex Neuhaus, who tagged up from third, at the plate to end the inning.
It turned out to be the final play of the day as the rain moved in quickly and soaked the field.
