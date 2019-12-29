CHURUBUSCO — It’s hard to compete when your digging your way out of a hole.
History repeated that lesson as Churubusco dropped a 54-41 loss to Bluffton Saturday in girls basketball.
For Churubusco (4-9), it’s their fifth straight setback. Bluffton (4-9) gets back on the winning track. The victory marked just their second win in the last seventh contests.
The Eagles got off on the wrong foot and never recovered after sputtering out of the gate, falling behind 16-3 after one quarter
“It’s something we’ve been battling,” Churubusco coach Kellene Pepple explained. “We came in the second quarter ready to play. Ready to get after it. Diving on loose balls and blocking out.
Mariah Hosted led the Eagles with 21 points, including 7-of-9 shooting at the line. She pulled down eight rebounds and snagged 4 steals. “She never quits. She’s a fun kid to be around. We just need one more of her,” Pepple said.
Myah Bear added 11 points. She knocked down three three-pointers.
Despite their early offensive woes, the Eagles managed to cut the lead to three points at 34-31. With 1:57 to play in the third quarter, that’s when Bear got open at the top of the key to nail a three-point shot. The shot highlighted a 12-7 advantage for Churubusco in just over six minutes.
Bluffton answered, limiting the Eagles to just two free throws the rest of the quarter. Those shooting woes continued for much of the fourth quarter with Churubusco going more then five minutes without a field goal.
“We struggled once the press came on,” Pepple said.
The only offensive might mustered by the Eagles came with two free throws by Hosted at the 6:48 mark of the fourth quarter. The shots cut the lead to 40-35. They would get no closer the rest of the way.
Powered by 6-0 spurt over 40 seconds, the Tigers went up 44-35 and were never threatened again.
“We are getting better. We continue to battle. But it’s three steps forward, one step back. We got to stop taking those steps back,” Pepple said.
The Tigers are back in action Saturday hosting Bellmont. Churubusco is back in action Jan. 7 against visiting Columbia City.
In the junior varsity game, Churubusco topped Bluffton 39-24. The Eagles got nine points from Kenna Hamman and eight from Kayla Elias. Monroe Heller had 14 for Bluffton.
Leading 19-18 at intermission, the Eagles tightened up defensively and outscored the Tigers 10-0 in the third quarter to pull away.
