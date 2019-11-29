KENDALLVILLE — When Knights (14-0) look over to the other sideline today in the Class 4A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, they will see an Evansville Memorial team that is dressed similarly in blue and white, but they will also see a team that plays just like them.
“They are a lot like us. It’s like looking in a mirror of yourself,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said on Monday.
The Tigers (12-1) bring in balanced offense and a stout defense that hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game since the beginning of October. It’s difficult to make comparisons for Evansville Memorial to any team East Noble has played on its schedule this season because of the distance between schools. But from they have been able to gather, the Tigers are a lot like the Knights’ first opponent of the season.
“From what they do, it’s comparable to Plymouth in the type of team and what they do,” Amstutz said. “We know what a program like that can do. They’re going to take shots at you and make big plays. We’ve to take those punches and be ready to respond.”
The Memorial offense is led by junior quarterback Colton Pence, who has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 2,097 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 74 times for 220 yards.
Along with Pence, the Tigers have four capable rushers, led by senior Brock Combs, who has 428 yards on 55 carries and five touchdowns. Sophomore Josh Russell leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. He’s rushed for 405 yards on 115 attempts. Seniors Alan Stepto and Finn McCool have also taken significant carries this season.
Like the Knights, there are multiple receivers that pose a threat. Senior Dawson Hurley leads the Tigers with 36 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Hurley has the longest reception of the season with a 90-yard catch in Week 3 against Evansville North, but he’s not the only one who can beat you deep. Dominic Norman and Logan Lively also have catches for 70 yards or longer.
Throughout the season, East Noble’s offense has felt like they can take advantage of what teams give them on a weekly basis and will game plan accordingly. Beating a team with the run game, throwing deep or picking them apart in the short passing game.
Last week, Hobart’s defense presented different looks and brought pressure from multiple positions. This week is a little different going against the Tigers’ defense.
“This is a week of they are really good and they are going to line up here. They are going to make you do what they want to do,” Amstutz said.
Combs is an effective runner for the Memorial offense, but he might be more effective as a tackler on defense. He leads the Tigers with 33.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks and is a player the Knights will have to know where he’s at all times.
“He’s definitely one you have to game plan for, definitely one you have to understand where he is at and who’s blocking him and make sure you have matchups that you really like,” Amstutz said.
Two more defenders the Knights will have to key on are defensive end Logan Johnson and linebacker Mason Auker. Both have more than 100 tackles on the season.
A week after East Noble had five turnovers, protecting the ball will be important against an opportunistic Memorial defense. Tigers have 12 different players with an interception and four of them have been returned for a touchdown.
