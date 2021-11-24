ANGOLA — Prior to Wednesday night’s season opener, the Lakeland boys basketball team has been defeated by Northwood 15 straight times dating back to 2011.
After Wednesday’s night’s game, it became 16.
The Lakers (0-1, 0-0 Northeast Corner Conference), struggled from the offset against the Panthers (1-0, 0-0 Northern Lakes Conference), with the closest score of the game having been 2-2 in what amounted to be a 78-31 rout.
Despite struggling on defense (11 fouls in the first quarter), the Panthers took advantage of 11-0 and 9-0 runs in the first quarter to lead 24-9 after the first quarter.
Northwood would then score the first six points of the second quarter to build their 9-0 run to 15 before Lakers junior Ben Keil finally ended it with a basket with 5:43 to go in the half. Keil would finish the game with a team-high 12 points.
Northwood had four players finish in double figures, with Cade Brenner (15), Ethan Wolfe (14) and Ian Raasch (13) all scoring more than the Lakers leader.
At halftime, the Panthers led 41-17.
The third quarter proved the game was all but over, featuring a 20-0 run by the Panthers to lead 65-19, as well as a fast break dunk by 6-foot-5-inch Panther junior Ian Raasch. Lakeland juniors Deion Marshall and Tommy Curtis were the only players to score for the team in the period. To sum up the third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Lakers 28-5.
Lakeland finished the game shooting 27.3% from the field and were 0-10 from the three-point line. The Panthers shot 60% and 8-19 from three. From the free-throw line, the Lakers also had issues, finishing 13-23 while the Panthers went 6-7.
Other scorers for the Lakers were Marshall (9), Christian Troyer (4) and Owen Troyer, Curtis and Ezekiel Wachtman all with two points apiece.
In its next game, Lakeland will host East Noble Saturday. Varsity tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Northwood JV 68, Lakeland 16
The Panthers scored the first 14 points of the game and never trailed, leading 24-3 after the first quarter, 38-11 at halftime, and 57-16 after the third.
Chuck Schackow and Nate Keil led the Lakers with six points each. Braden Hohenstein added two points, while Myles Edwards and Ethan Rasbaugh each made a free throw.
Northwood’s leading scorer was Tyler Raasch with 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.