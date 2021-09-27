KENDALLVILLE — Senior night turned out to be a little extra special for all four East Noble girls soccer seniors.
All four of them each scored at least a goal in the Knights’ 8-1 win over New Haven Monday night. All eight goals came from seniors.
East Noble was eager to get on the board quickly in the first half. It put up five shots in the first five minutes, and on the fifth one, there was no stopping it from ending up in the back of the net.
At the 35:05 mark, Senior Sophia Gruszczyk took the shot from 25 yards out and powered the ball off the gloves of the New Haven keeper and into the net.
Once Gruszczyk got one go, the rest were easy. Two minutes later, she added her second goal with the assist from classmate Lacie Stanley. Not 30 seconds later with the cheers of the second goal beginning to fade, Gruszczyk was putting another shot on goal and into the net for the hat trick. Rachel Hand had the assist.
Stanley found her first goal of the evening a few minutes later to make it 4-0 East Noble. Then, senior Courtney Cooper got in on the action with goal midway through the first half.
The Knights were held off the board the rest of the first half but didn’t allow the Bulldogs to get a shot off.
The last East Noble senior to get a goal was Alondra Loera-Gomez. She had to wait until the second half get her chance.
Gruszczyk found her fourth score of the game before Loera-Gomez finally hit the back of the net with 21:04 left in the match to make it 7-0.
Stanley added her second of the night three minutes later.
The Bulldogs scored their lone goal with five minutes left and a field full of East Noble reserves.
East Noble keeper Sydney Burke had two saves.
The Knights host North Side on Wednesday.
