LAGRANGE — Ryan O’Shea had quite a learning curve in 2020.
He took the reins of Lakeland football just days before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and kept players home.
That’s a challenge for a veteran coach. But for O’Shea, any hopes of a quick start were quickly crushed.
There was no effective way to get players acclimated to his system. It was July before the Lakers were even able to gather in person.
The attitude of making it happen, was unofficially replaced with a more practical, do the best you can.
“We walked in week one and I don’t think we were quite ready,” O’Shea says. ”We only had a month to get to know the kids and them knowing our system. We needed more time and we couldn’t have that.”
Ready or not, they jumped in and finished 2-8, 1-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School division.
The Lakers were shut out three times and held to single digits two more times. Meanwhile, opponents scored 35 or more points eight times.
Fast forward to 2021, O’Shea says everything is different.
He’s gained confidence in his squad from a full offseason of lifting and team building.
“It’s been good to see their progression, especially the speed of the game they are playing at,” O’Shea reasons.
He’s impressed by the work younger players have made to take the next step. He says they’ve taken responsibility and have made big steps forward.
“If we prepare the right way, if we practice the right way, anything can happen on any given Friday,” O’Shea said.
The Lakers will operate from a 3-4 defense that allowed more than 300 yards a game, including 183 against the run.
Don’t expect the same numbers in 2021.
“The speed of the defense is night and day from last year,” O’Shea said. “That goes from the line to the secondary.
“We play a slant 3-4. We will be moving the guys up front, so they gotta be quick. We relied on our size last year, but this year we are going to be fast.
No less than 10 players who started last season return on the defensive side of the ball. That includes senior linemen Leo Munoz (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) and Alex Pelham (5-6, 250). Junior John Wright (6’4 190) will play a role up front. Seniors Quinnlin Raber (6-2, 260) and Jake Guldin (6-0, 255) will also see playing time on the line.
Lakeland is solid at linebacker. Senior Mark Burlew (6-0, 170) is a two-year starter. He totaled 44 stops, including 3.5 for loss, as a junior.
Burlew is flanked by seniors Carlos Espino (5-8, 165), Evan Clark (5-11, 190) and sophomore Cole Frost (5-9, 140). Clark and Espino both recorded 33 tackles. Clark notched three sacks and seven hits for loss.
Senior Ben Cary (5-9, 185), junior Tommy Curtis (5-9, 185) and sophomores Cam Riegling (5-10, 195) and Jimmy Chaney (5-8, 165) are also slated to contribute at linebacker.
In the secondary, juniors Deion Marshall (6-0, 165) and Owen Troyer (5-9, 150) return as starters. Marshall had 26 tackles and three passes broken up. Troyer had 18 stops, four pass breakups and one interception. The Lakers expect senior Race Millus (5-10, 155) and junior Jeremiah Hart (5-11, 160) to be on patrol as well.
“We won’t blitz you all the time, we won’t come at you. But we are solid. We bend, but don’t break,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea says that while the defense is progressing, the offense needs a little more time to catch up.
The Lakers were largely balanced last year, rushing for 130 yards a game and throwing for another 107.
“We are going to be running more and that’s built around the playmaking quarterback Marshall,” O’Shea said.
“He’s more of a threat with his feet than his arm, and he’s got a really good arm. He can chuck it a long way, but his feet are dangerous. We are gonna let him make some reads, let him be an athlete and try not to overcoach him.”
Marshall will direct the offense after just limited action in 2020. He attempted 18 passes as a sophomore. He’ll have running backs in junior Khamron Malaivanh (5-6, 160) and senior Caleb Sellers. Malaivanh showed promise before a week four injury sidelined him. He finished with 300 yards and four scores in limited action. Sellers had just seven carries for 36 yards last year. Curtis and Chaney will see time in the backfield.
While the offense isn’t likely to be as pass-oriented as last year, Marshall has options.
He’ll find experienced targets in seniors Cole Schiffli (5-11, 160) and Burlew. Schiffli grabbed 20 passes for 230 yards last year. Burlew, a two-year starter, had 15 receptions for 354 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.
Troyer had six catches for 48 yards last year. Senior Brock Marabeas (5-11, 210) is also a capable option at tight end. He had seven receptions for 45 yards last season. Tight end Cary and wide receiver Millus also add depth.
The Lakers will run from behind guards Munoz and Japheth Dominquez (Jr., 5-11, 225), senior center Jensen Miller (5-11, 275) and Clark. Riegling, Guldin and Raber will also see time.
Coupling a faster front line and experience, the Lakers will have some new schemes from last year.
Like the defense, the offense has picked up speed.
On special teams, Burlew and Marshall are back as returners. They combined for 17 returns and well over 10 years per attempt. Miller returns as long snapper.
O’Shea is energized by his squad.
“It’s fun showing up to work with these kids,” O’Shea says. “They know we are flying under the radar. That’s the way they like it. We want to sneak up on people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.