EMMA — Friday night’s Class 1A Boys Soccer State Championship is another chance for Westview to play the role of the underdog.
The 16th-ranked Warriors (16-5) face the third-ranked Pioneers of Providence (15-3-3), and it’s the third straight game against a top 10 team for Westview, according to the final poll of the Indiana High School Soccer Coaches Association in Class 1A.
Westview has no problem being the underdog on Friday, because it’s not the defending state champion like Providence is.
The state finals is a stage the Pioneers have become familiar with. It’s the fourth trip to the state finals for them since 2013.
If you would have told Westview coach Jamie Martin that his team was going to be in the state finals before the season, he would have said that he wanted to be the underdog when the time came.
“We’re the underdog again, and that’s a good place to be. That’s actually where I wanted to be all year long. I wanted to be off the radar for this such occasion. I didn’t know that we could get here,” Martin said. “I’m not bold enough to say that, because I didn’t know. I knew we had a lot of talent coming back, a lot of good, young talent. To be the underdog in these kind of games is the best place to be as far as I’m concerned.”
According to the rankings, Westview was the underdog against Illiana Christian (No. 9) in the regional championship, and in the semi-state title match, the Warriors were an even bigger underdog to No. 1 Park Tudor.
“I think it’s that mentality of not giving up. I think we’ve shown that against Illiana Christian and against Park Tudor, because we were down in both games. We kept going at it,” Westview senior forward Jadon Yoder said.
In both games, the Warriors trailed, but they fought and clawed their way back in both contests. Just like an underdog would.
“We’re just trying to dig deep and see what we can gather. Everyone wants to win and everyone wants to score,” senior Gramm Egli said.
When the Warriors were down both games, Martin got reassurance from his son Bodie Martin, a senior who missed the season because of a torn ACL in the spring.
“He looked at me said, ‘Dad, we’ll be fine,’” Jamie Martin said. “He’s been right two out of two times.”
Before they had to rally back to win both games, the Warriors’ confidence was boosted in a big way after dominating Caston 11-0 in a the regional semifinals.
“It’s a regional game and we were up big. I think that just pushed us forward,” Martin said.
What helps the Warriors play the role of underdog so well is experience of playing in tight-knit games in the postseason, and it started last season. In 2020, the Warriors defeated rival Bethany Christian in penalty kicks to win the sectional championship, then fell in penalty kicks in the regional semifinal against No. 18 Kouts.
“It’s an incredible feeling. The hard work that these guys have been putting in. Last year, it started for us. This is my fourth year and last year we got a sectional title, then ran into Kouts. That was a bitter loss there,” Martin said.
Along with the games against Park Tudor and Illiana Christian, Westview had to once again take down the rival Bruins at the very end to win the sectional title this year.
If Friday’s match is tight in the closing moments, the Warriors will be the more comfortable team on the field, because they’ve been there time and time again.
“There’s no quit in these guys. That’s something that we’ve been working on, and that’s a program that I want to be a part of and be in charge of. A program that you get us down 3-1, it’s not over,” Martin said. “They’ve shown that with lots of character, persistence and heart.”
