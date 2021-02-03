LIGONIER — The Westview boys remained undefeated in Northeast Corner Conference play Wednesday night after another dramatic, overtime victory.
The Warriors outlasted West Noble 60-56 in overtime to improved to 9-0 in NECC play and 12-3 overall. The Chargers dropped to 7-7 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.
Mason Yoder led the Warriors with 22 points and five rebounds. Brady Yoder finished with 16 points, and Lyndon Miller had eight points. Ben Byrkett and Luke Miller each had six points, and Miller pulled down five boards.
West Noble was led by Austin Cripe, who finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Zach Beers had a productive night inside with 17 points. Ayden Zavala led the Chargers with six rebounds.
Westview forced a turnover, then Brady Yoder hit two free throws to put his team up by four points with 7.2 seconds left.
The Warriors have two NECC games left, both at home. They face Prairie Heights on Friday, Feb. 12 and Fremont on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Both teams are on the road on Saturday. Westview travels to Plymouth while West Noble makes the trip west to LaVille.
