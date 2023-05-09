NAPPANEE — Baseball coaches from around the state met on Sunday to select their district nominations for the 2023 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series and selected yearly award winners.
Two area individuals were recognized in District C, which includes much of Michiana, the Elkhart/Goshen area, and local teams East Noble, West Noble, Lakeland, Westview and Prairie Heights.
Westview senior first baseman Matty Mortrud was nominated for the North/South All-Star Series. He is hitting .300 before Tuesday’s games (15-50) with two home runs, 14 runs batted in, 14 runs scored and five stolen bases. He has a .962 fielding percentage with only three errors in 78 total chances. He also has a 2-0 pitching record and made five appearances covering seven innings.
Kendallville resident Ryan Eakins was named District C Umpire of the Year. The former East Noble High School teacher and boys basketball coach is in his eighth year umpiring high school baseball games in Indiana.
“He is being recognized by area coaches for his fine work on the field and great communication with coaches and players during the time of play,” IHSBCA District C representative and NorthWood baseball coach AJ Risedorph wrote about Eakins in a district press release provided to area media on Monday afternoon.
