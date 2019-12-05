LIGONIER — West Noble High School held its fall sports awards program on Nov. 14.
The most valuable athletes are Brandon Pruitt from football, state qualifier Hannah Godfrey in girls golf, regional runner-up Joel Mast from boys tennis, Colten Cripe from the state-qualifying boys cross country team, Yarency Murillo-Rivera from girls cross country, Juan Calvo from the Class 2A sectional champion boys soccer team, Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres from the girls soccer team, Nina Teel in volleyball and cheerleader Kyrie Hurley.
Sportsmanship plaque recipients were Logan Sumowski (football), Kacee Click (girls golf), Andrew Shaw (boys tennis), Michael Weaver (boys cross country), Erin Shoemaker (girls cross country), Ricardo Flores (boys soccer), Angela Pena (girls soccer), Jenna Hutsell (volleyball) and Giselle Pablo (cheerleading).
The most improved athletes were golfer Mikayla Nichols, cross country runners Cameron Dupuy and Nalelly Villalobos, Nevin Phares (varsity boys tennis), Wesley Shaw (JV boys tennis), Lilly Mast (varsity volleyball), Madison Farlow (junior varsity volleyball), Chloe Brown (ninth grade volleyball), Yesenia Haro (varsity girls soccer), Arely Najera (JV girls soccer), Nellie Herrera (varsity cheerleading) and Kim Caliz (JV cheerleading).
Coaches Awards went to Jalen Gonzalez (JV football), Wesley Hilbish (freshman football), Abigail Hawn (girls golf), Megan Wallen (girls cross country), Megan Wallen (girls cross country), Chris Miller (varsity boys tennis), Caleb Thompson (JV boys tennis), Alex Ramirez (boys soccer), Alondra Sosa (girls soccer), Beatrice Hasting (varsity volleyball) and Samantha Klages (JV volleyball).
Mental attitude award recipients were varsity boys tennis players Dillan Sumowski and Brayden Bohde, Alex Tom (JV boys tennis), Thalia Parson (girls cross country), Manuel Salazar (boys soccer) and Erica Hernandez (girls soccer).
Other special awards were handed out by most of the fall sports programs.
From varsity football on offense, Kyle Mawhorter received the Offensive Back trophy, Josh Gross was named Outstanding Receiver and Zayne Patrick received the Offensive Lineman trophy.
On the varsity football defense, Taylor Guzman received the lineman award, Raven Slone earned the linebacker award and Xhua Martin-Garcia received the defensive back award.
From junior varsity football, Peter Bradley received the defense trophy and Hunter Foreman received the offense trophy.
From ninth grade football, Derek Slone received the offense award and Andrew Saggars is the defense award recipient.
In boys cross country, Abraham Longoria received the 2nd Man Award and Nathan Mast received the 3rd Man Award.
In varsity boys soccer, Henry Torres received the offense award and Federico Musso earned the defense award. The midfield award went to Eric Galarza. Julio Macias received the Leadership Award. Brian Diaz and Coy Wolheter were awarded for academic excellence.
From JV boys soccer, awards went to Josue Haro on offense, Adrian Garcia on defense and David Mendoza on the midfield.
In girls soccer, varsity awards went to Neyda Macias for offense, Jazmyn Smith for defense and Jessica Romo for her play in the midfield. The outstanding JV player was Adamaris Silva.
Isel Herrera was named the outstanding JV cheerleader.
Listed below are the fall scholar athletes. They all achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average in the first trimester while participating in a sport.
West Noble High School
Fall 2019 Scholar Athletes
Seniors — Colten Cripe, Madison Doege, Gabrielle Foreman, Clara Gossiaux, Yesenia Haro, Beatrice Hasting, Isel Herrera, Tressa Hodge, Jenna Hutsell, Logan Jacobs, Brogan Jones, Holly Kyle, Nathan Mast, Kyle Mawhorter, Yarency Murillo-Rivera, Federico Musso, Brandon Pruitt, Alex Ramirez, Andrew Shaw, Thomas Sheeley, Raven Slone, Dillan Sumowski, Logan Sumowski, Nina Teel, Michael Weaver.
Juniors — Lauren Baker, Riley Champion, Kacee Click, Isaac Flora, Taytlynn Forrer, Lilly Mast, Nichelle Phares, Anthony Reyes, Erin Shoemaker, Megan Wallen.
Sophomores — Tori Airgood, Brayden Bohde, Samantha Bonilla, Peter Bradley, Alondra Calvo, Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Marah Castro, Maysie Clouse, Brian Diaz, Cameron Dupuy, Madison Farlow, Carolina Flores, Diego Flores, Jalen Gonzalez, Tara Gross, Erica Hernandez, Samantha Klages, Kolby Knox, Kevin Lara, Julio Macias, Chris Miller, Mikayla Nichols, Chelsea Pinkerton, Braxton Pruitt, Dana Ritchie, Alondra Salas, Wesley Shaw, Alejandra Soto, Ella Stoner, Sherlyn Torres, Coy Wolheter.
Freshmen — Isabella Bartlett, Gabrielle Boggs, Elizabeth Christlieb, Austin Cripe, Valerie Diaz, Grant Flora, Tori Gomez, Adalie Harper, Abigail Hawn, Wesley Hilbish, Avery Kruger, Isaiah Lowe, Emily Mawhorter, Jacelynn McDonald, David Mendoza, Kenya Najera, Giselle Pablo, Nevin Phares, Andrew Saggars, Ashlyn Seigel, Nathan Shaw, Derek Slone, Bethany Trinklein.
