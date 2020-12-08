NEW CASTLE — East Noble graduate Jaymee Wappes, is one of 18 women that have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary team.
The 18 women were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments as senior basketball players 25 years ago. The team includes 11 members of the 1996 Indiana All-Star squad, among them Indiana’s Miss Basketball. Seven other all-state players are included to comprise the best of Indiana’s high school class of 1996.
Wappes set East Noble records for career points with 1,243, career assists 268, career 3-field goals made 119, season assists 106, season 3-field goals made 51, single game points 45, single game assists 13, single game steals 11 and single game 3-field goals made 8.
She averaged over 19 points per game as a sophomore, junior and senior. With a senior season averages of 20.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game. She was a Top 40 Workout participant, North-South All-Star and Nancy Rehm All-Star.
She played at Bowling Green State University, excelling as a point guard graduating fourth in career assists and ranked second in the Mid American Conference and 24th in the nation in assists as a senior.
She earned a bachelors and masters in education while at Bowling Green State University and has been a teacher and coach in Indiana and Ohio.
She resides in Fort Wayne, where she is a physical education and health teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools. She was a former head coach at Prairie Heights High School.
The team also consists of Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack (Pendleton Heights), Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg (Avon), Lisa (Winter) Finn (Huntington North), Mackenzie (Curless) Graft (Martinsville), Rainey (Alting) Jones (Delphi), Lindsay (Winkler) Justus (Lapel), Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis (Roncallli), Rachael (Honegger) Killinger (Lafayette Jeff), Jill (Morton) McFarling (North Decatur), Melaniece (Bradley) McKnight (Gary West), Janette (Jaques) Meyer (Lafayette Jeff), Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher (Valparaiso), Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin (Austin), Nicole (McDaniel) Powell (Princeton), Lauren Rice (Peru), Jamie (Stewart) Russell (Rushville) and Rachel (Garner) Young (Alexandria).
The 2021 Women’s Silver Anniversary team is expected to be honored during the 2021 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Awards banquet at a later date due to COVID-19.
