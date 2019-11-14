Girls Basketball West Noble falls to Columbia City
LIGONIER — The Chargers suffered their first loss of the season after a 48-30 defeat from Columbia City on Wednesday.
West Noble (2-1) was led by Lilly Mast and Jazmyn Smith each with 13 points. Erin Shoemaker was the only other Charger in the scorebook, going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
The Chargers host Norwell tonight.
Busco opens with win
CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Lady Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a 39-24 win Thursday night over Lakewood Park (0-2).
Heisman Scholarship winner announced
NEW YORK — Local School winners of the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship were announced on Wednesday
Winners include Angola’s Kayla Fenstermaker and Ryan Brandt, Lakeland’s Beth Stroop and Jayce Riegling, DeKalb’s Ally Stuckey and Gavin Swift, East Noble’s Austin Liepe and Prairie Heights’ Ethan Hoover.
Eligibility for the scholarship begins with maintaining a weighted GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better.
Applicants also need to be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. Also, they must participate or have participated in grades 9, 10, or 11 in at least one of the 48 school sponsored sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Postponements
East Noble’s home wrestling match versus New Haven has been moved to Monday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Match was originally scheduled for Nov. 26.
Also, a makeup date was announced for the girls basketball game schedule for this past Tuesday between Heritage and Prairie Heights. The game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Brushy Prairie.
