KENDALLVILLE — Chris Hood has big expectations for himself, his future and his team on the football field this upcoming season.
The East Noble senior offensive lineman recently committed to playing football at Ball State University, starting in 2022.
Hood had plenty of places to choose from, including Cincinnati, Tulane, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Lehigh and Indiana State.
“For me it was a long process. I had a bunch of schools looking at me, so it was a very difficult process,” Hood said. “For me, I think it was my official visit that set it in stone.”
The Cardinals were the second school to offer Hood a scholarship back on Feb. 3 and that made a difference for the Class 4A All-State lineman.
“They offered me off of my tape and what my coaches said about me,” Hood said. “All of the other schools offered within a month or two, or when they saw me in person.”
On his official visit, Hood talked with the Ball State coaching staff, specifically offensive line coach Colin Johnson, who has connections with the Indianapolis Colts.
“They have really close ties with the Colts,” Hood said. “So if I want to have that goal, and I do have that goal of playing at the next level after college, he can help me get there.”
Hood has visited Ball State a few times. He’s seen the Cardinals’ new indoor facility and felt a familiar small-town connection that he has with Kendallville.
“As soon as I got there, I felt like I was a part of a family,” Hood said. “Through that week, there was multiple guys that committed, and for every commit, the coaches went nuts. Just seeing everyone get excited for everyone else, it felt like this was home.”
He wanted to stay somewhat close to home. He wanted all of his schools to be in a five-hour driving radius.
His top two schools were Ball State and Cincinnati, but his ability to get on the field quicker was another factor that led to his decision to go to Muncie.
“I could go to Cincinnati and I could get on the field in maybe two years and play for a team that’s going for championships, or I can go to Ball State and we can build up to a championship, but I can play on the field a lot sooner and develop quicker,” Hood said.
The Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference Championship and won their first bowl game in program history last season, and Hood hopes to be a part of a few of those in the future.
“They’re building something. It’s not going to be a one-and-done thing,” Hood said.
The recruiting process was one that was long for Hood. He started receiving offers after the end of the last football season. The process really got going last month with the NCAA rule change that allowed recruits back on campuses for official and un-official visits with schools.
“It was a very stressful process. This past June, I had six camps and eight visits,” Hood said. “I wouldn’t give up anything to travel six hours a day to go to all of these camps. I enjoyed that.”
Before the rule change, the process left something to be desired for Hood.
“It was insane. I hated it. Everything was on Zoom. You couldn’t see anyone or go on visits,” Hood said. “It affected my class a lot, but in the class above me, they couldn’t go visit any place, and I think that’s huge.”
Hood has made his decision and can now turn all of his attention to the field for the upcoming fall season.
“I wanted to decide before July, because this is the last time I’m going to play football with some of my closest friends. I want to concentrate all on the team, because if we all come together, we have a really good chance of going back down to Indianapolis,” Hood said.
Hood was a starter on the 2019 Class 4A State Runner-Up team. The Knights have 17 seniors on the 2021 team and quite a few of those seniors have been playing since their sophomore year.
“All of these guys, we’ve been playing together for a long time. That’s something that we have,” Hood said.
