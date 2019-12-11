ALBION — Central Noble senior Cole Miller signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to compete as a thrower for the University of Saint Francis’ track and field team next year.
“I thought they had the best interest in my future, and I really like their exercise science program, which is what I’m going to study there,” Miller said.
Miller said he wants to have a career as a strength and conditioning coach.
“I want to help kids be stronger, faster and help them all around with life skills,” he said.
What Saint Francis track and field coach Kyle Allison likes about Miller is his athleticism and how it can help him be successful at the next level.
“We’re really excited about Cole. He’s a really good student, kind of fits the mold of what we’re looking for,” Allison said. “He’s super athletic, multi-sport athlete. That’s kind of the new age of being a collegiate track and field thrower. He played a little bit of football and can move.”
Allison expects Miller to compete in the javelin and maybe the hammer as well.
“I think Cole is going to fit in well with the guys we have. One of the biggest things we look for is that they love it, and he really loves to being a track and field athlete,” Allison said.
“I think I can help them because I have a lot throwing experience, because I’ve been throwing since I was in sixth grade,” Miller said.
Miller finished in eighth place in the discus with throw of 124 feet, 2 inches at the East Noble Sectional in May. He finished in ninth in the shot put at 40-5.5.
Miller said he wants to get stronger and more athletic before joining the Saint Francis program next fall.
