KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble swim teams wrapped up a stretch of three meets in four days Thursday with a pair of victories over Northeast 8 Conference foe Columbia City.
The Knight girls won big over the Eagles 116-58 while the boys had to battle for a 90-80 win.
After the boys score was announced, the East Noble huddle cheered loudly.
“I think in the past, we’ve gotten beat pretty bad by Columbia City almost every year or every other year. Going in and looking at their times and who they had back, we knew it would be close,” East Noble coach Meredith Eakins said. “We talked (Wednesday) night at practice about the importance of some of those young guys trying to get up there in those second, third and fourth places that take points also. It’s not just about the fastest guys.”
On the girls side, the Knights only had a couple of wins in individual races, but showed off its depth by earning second- and third-place finishes.
Sydney Burke won the 200-yard freestyle for East Noble with a time of 2:30.35. Corinne Wells won the 100 free in 1:03.51, and Lily Meyer won the diving portion with a score of 229.7.
The Knights’ 200 freestyle relay of Burke, Khloe Pankop, Rylee David, and Meagan Kabrich won at 2:04.01. The 400 free relay team of Wells, David, Kylee Savoie and Paige Anderson took first in 4:29.54.
Wells also finished second in the 50 free at 28.31. David touched the wall in second in the 100 butterfly at 1:18, and Pankop placed second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:20.81.
Eakins said there were time drops from every race on Thursday, but David has doing it at a more rapid pace.
“She’s dropping time like crazy. She’s got a great work ethic in the pool and out of the pool,” Eakins said.
On the boys side, Owen Chambers earned a pair of individual victories. First, in the 200 free, he won in 2:06.86, then finished first in the 500 free at 5:42.86. Owen Fleck won the diving portion with a score of 189.65, and Nathan Richards won the 100 backstroke at 1:06.35.
Richards and Hunter Cole were a pair that stood out to Eakins on Thursday. The bother were on the 400 free relay team that won in 3:55.39. Cole also placed second in the 50 free at 25.67, and Richards was behind Chambers in the 500 free in second place. Owen Fleck placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.13.
The Knights were down a couple of swimmers, who were in quarantine, but they have more depth this season to pick up those who might be out. The depth is nice for East Noble, especially going into another week with three meets next week.
“It’s nice to fill those spots. We have enough depth this year that we can fill spots when they’re out,” Eakins said. “It’s nice going into the weekend and for a good mindset going into next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.