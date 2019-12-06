EMMA — Churubusco defeated Class 2A fourth-ranked Westview 56-50 in a big early season boys basketball matchup within the Northeast Corner Conference Friday night.
Jackson Paul led the Eagles (1-1, 1-0 NECC) with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Hunter Perlich had 18 points and five boards. Noah Wolfe added nine points, three assists and three steals.
Churubusco only turned the ball over eight times while the Warriors had 18 giveaways.
Charlie Yoder paced Westview (1-1, 0-1) with 28 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Mason Yoder had six points and four rebounds.
Yoder moved into fourth place on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list, passing former teammate Elijah Hales’ 1,521 points. Yoder now has 1,542 points.
The loss for Westview ended its winning streak over NECC teams at 24 games. The last loss before Friday came on Jan. 19, 2018, when the Warriors lost at Fairfield 56-52 in overtime.
It was also the first setback for Westview in the Warrior Dome since March 3, 2017, when it lost 46-42 to Central Noble in a semifinal game of the Class 2A Westview Sectional.
The Warriors were 28-0 at home over the past two seasons.
Prairie Heights 39,
Fairfield 28
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers won their third straight game to start the season.
Heights led 11-2 after one quarter. But PH senior center Elijah Malone picked up his second foul midway through the opening quarter and sat the rest of the first half.
Heights held onto the lead without Malone in the second quarter and was up 21-15 at the half. The Falcons (0-3, 0-1 NECC) drew even closer to start the third quarter, but the Panthers weathered that Fairfield push and stretched the lead out later in the stanza.
Senior Mike Perkins led Prairie Heights (2-0 NECC) with 16 points and five rebounds. Malone chipped in with 11 points, six boards, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Seth Troyer hit three three-point shots for nine points.
The Panthers won the junior varsity game 42-34. Fairfield won the freshman contest 43-20.
Prairie Heights will host Bethany Christian tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.