SYRACUSE — West Noble went back and forth with Tippecanoe Valley, but it was the Vikings that made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 60-55 win in the first round of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional Tuesday night.
The Chargers (14-9) were led by Austin Cripe, who had a game-high 30 points.
“That’s just a heck of a game for him. I hate that it comes in a loss for him, because there were a lot of things done tonight, not just by Austin, that deserved to keep playing,” West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh said. “He’s one really, really good basketball player. He’s always fun to coach.”
Bradyn Barth finished with 14 for the Chargers.
The Vikings (14-9) had four scorers reach double figures, led by Braden Shepherd’s 20. Nolan Cumberland had 14, Tayde Kiser had 13 and Dawson Perkins added 11.
Tippecanoe was able to get into the paint all game long and did a lot a damage from there.
“I thought that was the thing we struggle with the most was containing the basketball,” Marsh said. “We couldn’t keep them in front of us.”
Perkins used his 6-foot-7 frame to make life difficult on the other end of the floor.
“When you have a guy like that who can affect so many shots, personally think there was a little bit of body on some of those, but that happens. He had an effect around the paint,” Marsh said.
Barth, a sophomore, was matched up with the senior Viking inside and was able to hold his own for long stretches.
“I hope (Barth) turns into that. I thought he did a pretty good job all of the things considered,” Marsh said.
West Noble also struggled with the ball pressure from the Vikings as well.
After a first quarter in which West Noble had to deal with early foul trouble, Tippecanoe hit pair of threes to take a brief lead in the second quarter.
Then, Barth started to find his footing. He scored six points during an a 8-0 run that helped the Chargers take a 26-22 lead into halftime.
Zavala and Cripe kept West Noble in front early in the third quarter, and a corner three from Nevin Phares and a pair of free throws from Barth pushed the lead to 37-30 with three minutes remaining in the third.
The Vikings slowly chipped away at the lead and cut it to two before the fourth quarter.
Perkins hit a shot inside, then Shepherd was fouled on a made three. He made the free throw for the four-point play to put Tippecanoe up 46-42. Kiser and Perkins added two more scores for a seven-point lead.
The Chargers battled back and were able to do so from the free-throw line. Then, Cripe got a tough transition bucket to fall through contact. His free throw gave his team back the lead with 2:15 left.
West Noble struggled to find the bottom of the net from there.
The Vikings hit all of its free throws down the stretch to take the lead and secure the win. Tippecanoe Valley was 24-of-26 from the stripe.
The Chargers have quite a few players in their rotation returning next season and graduate Brayden Bohde, Adam Nelson and Joshua Rosales.
“We like the guys we have coming back,” Marsh said. “I hope this sticks with them a little bit and once they get away from it a little bit and come back, be ready to go with a purpose.”
