CARMEL — Westview Junior High's boys cross country team won the state championship in the Big School Varsity division of the Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championships Saturday on the Carmel campus of Northview Church.
This is the Warriors' fifth state title and they have all come in the last six seasons. Coach Don Williams said that although Westview is a small school based on enrollment, he bumped his team up to the Big School division to run against bigger competition.
"These boys worked super hard all season and I'm grateful that they gave everything they had to reach the pinnacle of this sport," Williams said in an email.
"I'd also like to thank the parents and the community for all their support this season. With all of the Westview parents and family in the crowd, it felt like we had half of LaGrange County in Indianapolis for the state meet last weekend."
Westview had five All-State harriers who placed in the top 19. The Warriors had 60 points, and Westfield was a distant second with 166. Zionsville was third with 183, and was a point ahead of fourth-place Columbus Northside.
Eighth-grader Darin Bontrager led the Warriors in eighth place, running the 3 kilometers in 10 minutes, 7.5 seconds. Sixth-grader Noah Bontrager was 10th in 10:08.1. Eighth-grader Keith Yoder was 13th in 10:17.6, followed by classmate Austin Miller in 10:18.2. Eighth-grader Jeryle Lambright rounds out the All-State Westview runners in 10:22.7.
Also running for the Warriors were seventh-grader Brandon Schwartz in 39th place in 10:45.2, and eighth-grader Lyle Miller in 50th place in 10:52.1.
Westview's junior varsity team won the Big School Open meet with 38 points, and was led seventh-grade Braidon Schwartz, who was second individually in 10:39.1. Riverside was second with 55.
Five Warrior eighth graders also placed in the top 25: Adam Miller in seventh in 11:11.4, Dennis Schwartz in eighth in 11:13.5, Christien Noward in ninth in 11:19.6, Blake Chupp in 17th in 11:31, and Wiley Minix in 23rd in 11:35.8.
Westview seventh-grader Cole Bontrager finished 32nd in 11:44.3.
In the girls' Small School Varsity meet, West Noble was second to The Orchard School, 90-137. Westview was third with 181, and Churubusco 24th with 619 points.
The Chargers had one All-State runner in sixth-grader Trinity Parson, who placed 19th in 11:49.9. Classmate Lanie Martin was 27th in 11:55.5, and eighth-grader Rachel Klages was 29th in 11:57.5.
Also for West Noble, seventh-grader Ava Bish was 53rd in 12:19.8, eighth-grader Ruby Clark was 55th in 12:23.2, eighth-grader Isabel Olvera was 72nd in 12:36.6, and sixth-grader Addison Chordas was 135th in 13:07.
The Warriors had two All-State finishers, eighth-grader Anita Swartzentruber in fourth place in 11:15.5 and sixth-grader Lynette Miller in 13th place in 11:38.3.
The next three Westview finishers were seventh graders, Gwen Owsley in 36th in 12:08.4, Adelyn Rainsberger in 56th in 12:24 and Kiana Mast in 129th in 13:00.3.
Churubusco was led by seventh-grader Astoria Smith in 60th place in 12:25.8. Sixth-grader Patty Wiggs was 113th in 12:53.3, and classmate Marilyn Sajdak placed 158th in 13:17.8.
Westview's junior varsity girls placed 13th in the Small School Open division with 313 points. Seventh-grader Annagail Warrener led the Warriors in 23rd place in 13:21.4.
In the Small School Varsity division for the boys, West Noble was 29th with 764 points.
Eighth-grader Evan Rodriguez was placed 68th to lead the Chargers in a time of 11:24.3. Sixth-grader Giovanni Maynard was 115th in 11:46.9, and classmate Micah Lowe placed 243rd in 12:38.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.