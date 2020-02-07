LAGRANGE – Lakeland played its most complete game of the season to flip the script on Central Noble in the first semifinal of the Lakers’ Class 3A sectional Friday. Then West Noble put up a tremendous fight against highly-favored NorthWood before losing to the Panthers 40-36 in Dale Marano’s final game as Charger coach.
The Lakers defeated the Cougars by the exact same 56-38 score CN did over the visiting Lakers on Nov. 26.
Lakeland (15-8) will be playing in its first sectional championship game since 1998. It will take on the Panthers at 7 p.m. at Lakeland High School.
Lakeland 56, Central Noble 38
The Lakers started the second quarter with a 7-0 spurt to build a 14-4 lead. Beth Stroop hit a three-pointer with about three and a half minutes left before halftime to give Lakeland a 21-8 lead.
Lakeland held leading Cougar Bridgette Gray scoreless in the first half and led 23-12 at the half. Gray did not score her first point until she made a free throw with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third quarter. Her first made field goal came with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
Gray ended up with nine points.
“Our defense played their butts off,” Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga said. “It was our best defensive effort of the season and that came from our rebounding. We forced tough shots and rebounded.
“The kids are starting to believe we can be really good,” he added. “We have three kids on the varsity who are a lot more confident (freshmen Peyton Hartsough and Faith Riehl and senior post player Isabelle Larimer). Beth can shoot it in bunches.”
Junior standout Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers with 18 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists. But she was not alone.
Stroop had 15 points on five three-pointers. Larimer and Riehl each had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. Peyton Hartsough was strong with the basketball at the point and had three assists. Madison Keil had five points and Sadie Edsall also grabbed four rebounds.
“You got to give your hat’s off to Lakeland. They played a great game,” Cougars coach Josh Treesh said. “They executed offensively and did not allow us to get into a rhythm consistently. They looked like a team of juniors and seniors that rose to the occasion.
Any time Bailey does not have to bring the ball up, that makes their team better. The freshman Hartsough performed her role, is feisty and competes.”
The Cougars finished 14-9 after losing their two best players ever in Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman. Junior Lydia Andrews led CN Friday with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Seniors Samantha Brumbaugh and Jocelyn Winebrenner played their final basketball games for the Cougars. Winebrenner had four points and Brumbaugh had three points and a blocked shot.
“The key to any good program is that the next seniors step up and carry on what came before them,” Treesh said. “Sam and Jocelyn became more and more vocal as the season went on and did not let the program slip.
“Expectations were down. But it’s been a very gratifying season. Sam, Jocelyn, Lydia and Bridgette invested a lot of time in it. We won 14 games and were competitive in the conference tournament and against a lot of great teams. This is a building block.”
NorthWood 40, West Noble 36
The Chargers matched the aggression and intensity of the Panthers. West Noble led 18-16 at the half and stayed with NorthWood into the fourth quarter.
But top West Noble post player Nichelle Phares fouled out with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter and teammate Jazmyn Smith fouled out about two minutes later. The strong interior play of NorthWood took advantage of the Chargers losing two of their top three players and the Panthers hung on to advance.
“The girls were focused and believed right from the beginning that we were going to win this game,” Marano said. “I could not be more proud of them.
“Everybody in the gym saw what they were made of. There was no quit in them.”
Senior post players Kate Rulli and Maddy Payne combined for 25 points for NorthWood (23-3). Rulli scored 17. Junior guard Kendall Miller added 11.
Lilly Mast had 17 points and junior guard Erin Shoemaker scored 11 for West Noble, who finished 10-13. Smith and Tori Franklin each had four points.
Seniors Hannah Godfrey and Sarah Roque were part of their final high school basketball games for the Chargers.
2A Fairfield Sectional
Westview 39, LaVille 32
In Benton, the second quarter was the difference as the Warriors outscored the Lancers 11-2 to take a 21-12 halftime lead.
Gloria Miller led Westview with 12 points. The Warriors also had nine points from Kate Welsh, eight from Hallie Mast, six from Alexys Antal and four points from Allie Springer.
Trynitie Cox had 13 points for LaVille (2-21).
Westview (5-18) will play Bremen (17-7) in the sectional final today at 7:30 p.m. The Lions defeated the host Falcons 42-38 in the second semifinal.
