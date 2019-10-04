CARMEL — Both Madison Keil and Hannah Godfrey wanted better showings in their first state finals appearances, but both area golfers struggled with what they both called a "difficult" course on Friday.
Prairie View Golf Club, host of the boys and girls IHSAA State Finals tournaments, can be an eye-opening experience for any first-timer. For Keil and Godfrey, it was their first time at the state finals, and both are first for their respective programs.
Keil, a Lakeland junior, finished with an 83 (11-over) and is tied for 30th after the first round. Charger senior Hannah Godfrey carded a 90 (18-over) and is tied for 63rd.
Both came off the course disappointed with their performances.
"Not like I wanted it to, but it's a difficult course and I feel like I played my best," Keil said.
"Pretty bad," Godfrey said. "It was a tough round. The nerves got to me."
Godfrey said the amount of people watching, which was more than normal crowds during the regular season, the conference tournament, the sectional or regional, wasn't the problem. But just being there and competing in her first state finals was a little overwhelming.
"I think it's just the setting of 'I'm at state finals right now,'" Godfrey said. "I'm not upset. I'm happy to be here. Being upset about it will just make my nerves worse. I'm not bothered."
Keil's day started out in a bad place after she forgot her contact lenses back home in LaGrange, and her father had to drive around early Friday morning to find some that would work for her. They seemed to work early on because she birdied the first hole, which for her and Godfrey was the 10th hole, because they started their rounds on the back nine.
After a bogey and a par came the par-5 13th hole that gave both Keil and Godfrey fits on Friday. Keil hit a shot near the edge of the water, which added a couple of shots to get around. Then, Godfrey topped her drive and struggled the rest of the hole.
"My irons and my approach shots mostly," Godfrey said on what she struggled with on Friday. "My short game saved me a lot today, but everything else was pretty decent."
Godfrey and Keil looked to settle in after that hole. Godfrey parred four of the next five holes, and Keil did the same on three of the last five on the back nine.
After the girls made the turn, they stayed in their groove for a few holes. Keil hit a nice iron shot on the fifth hole and stuck it within five feet of the hole. She went on to make her second her birdie of the day.
It was the last four to five holes of the round where the duo got themselves into some more trouble. In particular, with bunkers. Keil found sand on her last four holes.
"I didn't have a good ball striking day, so it was tough for me to get on some greens," Keil said. "The bunkers gave me a little bit of trouble."
Both Keil and Godfrey did say they were both happy to be at the state finals and represent their respective schools and communities, but they wish they could have done better their first time out at the state finals.
They have the opportunity to play better today with the second round. Keil tees off once again at 8:30 a.m. from the 10th tee while Godfrey will begin about two hours later at 10:36 a.m., also from the 10th tee.
"I just want to do better than I did today, working on my ball striking a little bit and hope I have a better day," Keil said.
"I just need to remember to relax and not rush my pre-shot routine," Godfrey said. "I just need to relax and play my game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.