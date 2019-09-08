EMMA — The Warriors used their two best hitters and rode them to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 high school volleyball sweep over East Noble on Saturday afternoon.
Westview’s Payton May and Gloria Miller were looked upon when the Knights (3-7 overall) made a run late in the third set to try and extend the match, but the Warrior duo each had three kills in the last seven points scored to seal the win.
East Noble got as close as 23-20 after an ace from Alexis Kirchner, but the rally was not enough.
“That is exactly what we talked about after the game was that there was no reason the score should have been what it was,” Westview coach Andrea Welsh said. “We need to make sure that we are closing out and finishing and not letting teams back in.”
Welsh said her team missed on 28 serves in their five-set win over Lakeland on Thursday, and that was an area she wanted to see improved on Saturday. The Warriors (6-6) finished with seven aces and six service errors.
Miller gave the Warriors an early lead in the first set with a pair of kills, but the Knights kept it close at 9-7 with a block from Shayla Bowker. After Westview pushed the lead back to four points with back-to-back kills from Miller and May, the Knights rallied with a block from Maddie Ritchie then a kill from Morgan Walz to tie the set 17-17.
A block by May then a kill from Miller gave Westview the lead, but an ace from East Noble’s Abby Haynes tied it back up at 19. Once the Warriors took back the lead with tip from May, they never relinquished it. Kelsey Rich added an ace and one more kill from May ended the first set.
“I thought we did a very good job of capitalizing on hits in the first game. (East Noble) was getting up on the block, and after that first game we talked about moving it around and hitting some cut shots and hitting down the line,” Welsh said.
In the second set, the Warriors offense really took off. East Noble quickly grabbed a 5-0 lead, but then Westview scored 13 of the next 15 points to take a 13-7 lead. Miller served six straight Warrior points before Walz got a kill to end the run. During the 13-2 run, Miller had three kills and two aces, May had three kills and Allie Springer added an ace.
East Noble got back within four points after a kill from Jaycee Knafel, but the duo of May and Miller kept knocking down kills, stopping whatever run the Knights tried to build. A block by Miller ended the second set for the Warriors.
Miller led Westview with 18 kills and 12 digs, and May had 15 kills and 16 digs. Kate Welsh had 16 assists, and Hallie Mast had 15.
East Noble won the JV match 25-17, 25-16.
Westview hosts Angola Tuesday, and East Noble welcomes Prairie Heights Monday.
