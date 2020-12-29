MIDDLEBURY — East Noble’s girls basketball team was moved to a different pool in Northridge’s Raider Holiday Classic earlier this month and that made things tougher on the Knights on day 1 Tuesday.
Facing rematches from earlier this season the Knights lost to Class 4A 10th-ranked Carroll 61-32 and was beat by Class 3A No. 12 South Bend Washington 67-22.
Tournament officials flipped East Noble and Bishop Dwenger to somewhat break up the Summit Athletic Conference teams that ended up becoming a part of the eight-team field.
The Knights complete play in Pool B today at 11:30 a.m. against Snider (3-4). Both of those teams will play in a place game at 2:30 p.m. The EN-Snider winner will play in the fifth-place game. The EN-Snider loser will play in the seventh-place game.
East Noble was initially scheduled to play Northridge, South Bend St. Joseph and Knox in pool play. The Raiders (10-5) handed Knox (12-1) its first loss of the season by a 52-47 score Tuesday morning.
In the Fieldhouse at Northridge, Carroll came out of COVID-19 quarantine to play its first game since Dec. 5, which was a 52-43 home win over Northridge.
The Chargers fouled a lot in their aggressive defense and only made 12 of 24 free throws. East Noble took advantage of the fouling to stay in the game for a half as it made 12 of 14 free throws in the first 16 minutes.
Carroll jumped out to a 12-4 lead and extended the advantage into double digits early in the second quarter.
The Knights got within five at 24-19 after Karly Kirkpatrick made one of two free throws with 1 minute, 28 seconds left before halftime. But the Chargers doubled that margin in roughly 45 seconds on a second-chance basket and three more points off of two EN turnovers.
Carroll (9-2) started the third quarter with a 12-2 run. Its defensive pressure wreaked havoc on East Noble, forcing 29 Knights turnovers.
Knights coach Shawn Kimmel thought his team played better against Carroll than it did the first time on Nov. 23, a 77-33 EN loss at Huntertown.
“Big improvement from first time,” Kimmel tweeted @CoachSKimmel. “Continuing to get better.”
Nine players scored for Carroll, led by sophomore Saniya Jackson with 12 points, five steals and four rebounds. Senior guard Emily Parrett had 11 points and four steals. Sophomore Taylor Fordyce added nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
Avan Beiswanger led all scorers with 14 points for East Noble (4-10). She also had four rebounds and two assists. Kirkpatrick, Kylie Garton and Carly Turner had four points apiece. Garton had three assists while Turner also had three steals.
Washington is 10-3 after winning over East Noble. It beat Snider 60-50 on Tuesday. Carroll defeated Snider 80-52 on Tuesday afternoon.
