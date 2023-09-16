MIDDLEBURY — The sprint that is prep girls golf in Indiana entered the home stretch on Friday at Meadow Valley Golf Club with the Northridge Sectional.
Carroll (Fort Wayne) won the tournament with a 315. The host Raiders were second with 321, and Concord and Fairfield tied for third with 397. Concord advanced to next week’s East Noble Regional on the basis of the fifth score tiebreaker.
East Noble had the best showing of area teams with a 441, good for fifth in the team standings. The Knights’ top golfer, Lily Oburn, advanced to the regional as an individual with a 94. The top three individuals not on an advancing team move on to the regional.
East Noble coach Jason Buchs said he was pleased with his team’s top half showing. “This is a tough course,” Buchs said.
All in all, it was a good season for the Knights, Buchs said. “We had some success and improved over the course of the season. I couldn’t be more proud of our girls. We’re young, and two years down the road, this is going to look a lot different.”
Among other area teams, Churubusco was seventh (465), Lakeland eighth (471), West Noble ninth (476), Central Noble 10th (477) and Prairie Heights 11th (547).
Next week’s East Noble Regional will tee off at 8:30 a.m. at Noble Hawk. The Northridge, Angola, Warsaw, Homestead and Eastbrook Sectionals will feed into the East Noble Regional.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on an advancing team will move on to the state finals, slated for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
1. Carroll (Fort Wayne), 315, 2. Northridge 321, 3. Concord 397, 4. Fairfield 397 (Concord advances on basis of fifth-score tiebreaker), 5. Goshen 439, 6. East Noble 441, 7. Churubusco 465, 8. Lakeland 471, 9. West Noble 476, 10. Central Noble 477, 11. Prairie Heights 547, 12. Westview inc.
Carroll (315): Taylor Larkins 74, Marissa GeRue 77, Maggie Carr 81, Gaby Frick 83, Brianna Wing 97.
Central Noble (477): Kali Koontz 113, Kayla Keim 135, Kensy Kimmell 106, Janelle Halsey 134, Kirsten Owen 124.
Churubusco (465): Jillian Wright 110, Isis Bohde 117, Amariah Van Horn 118, Sarah Peer 122, Elizabeth Dreibelbis 120.
Concord (397): Mia McEachern 93, Mahra Chris 93, Avery McDowell 99, Annika Troyer 113, Sara Funston 112.
East Noble (441): Lily Oburn 94, Emma Raatz 114, Makenna Strohm 115, Nora Laur 118, Kendall Belschner 135.
Fairfield (397): Addison Mast 90, Bella Blosser 98, Mallory 87, Paige Lantz 122, Greta Hochstetler 137.
Goshen (439): Kiley Wise 102, Kendall Hill 108, Sophie Garber 111, Ella Potter 118, Ashley Snyder 146.
Lakeland (439): Caitlyn Miller 105, Lydia Trost 125, Kabella Watkins 120, Peyton Waldron 121.
Northridge (321): Karissa Dyer 77, Alex Reschly 74, Lizzy Irving 86, Addy Irving 85, Macey Riegsecker 85.
Prairie Heights (547): Lilyana Johnson 140, Oriyanna Grossman 139, Sophia Rowlison 126, Leah Cummins 142.
Westview (inc): Danika Yoder 101, Lilyan Bennett 105, Becky Moore 136.
