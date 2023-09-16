EN Oburn

East Noble golfer Lily Oburn tries a shot under the watchful eye of coach Jason Buchs during sectional play at Meadow Valley Friday. Oburn qualified for regional as an individual.

 DAVID VANTRESS

MIDDLEBURY — The sprint that is prep girls golf in Indiana entered the home stretch on Friday at Meadow Valley Golf Club with the Northridge Sectional.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) won the tournament with a 315. The host Raiders were second with 321, and Concord and Fairfield tied for third with 397. Concord advanced to next week’s East Noble Regional on the basis of the fifth score tiebreaker.

