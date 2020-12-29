KENDALLVILLE — Fresh off quarantine, East Noble played tough and physical in its home holiday tournament on Tuesday.
The Knights lost to John Glenn 51-46 in overtime in the championship game. East Noble (4-3) got to the title game by beating Prairie Heights 73-37 in the morning game.
“I think (Tuesday) was a positive. As a competitor, you hate to lose and it should irk you a little bit, but I thought we got better today and think this will lead us into Saturday against Concord and into conference play starting next week,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said.
The Panthers played Heritage in the consolation game and lost 88-77.
John Glenn 51, East Noble 46 OT
The Knights had to battle back and forth against an unbeaten Falcon (5-0) squad in the late stages of the fourth quarter. East Noble has been in a couple of tight games this season, West Noble and Woodlan. But Tuesday’s championship game was different.
“This is the first situation like this we’ve been in this year against a very quality team,” Eakins said. “(John Glenn) coach Travis Hannah does a great job. We coached against each other when we were over in the Northern State Conference together, so I know him well. I wanted to get his team over here in this tournament because of how well-coached and physical they are. I thought tonight would prepare us for an NE8-type game.”
East Noble trailed 27-21 at the half, but it slowly chipped away at the lead. Both team were stout defensive and made each other work long possessions for a quality shot.
Chris Hood scored the first four points of the second half for the Knights, then Avery Kline added the next four to make it 32-29 Glenn with 2:48 left in the period. Keegan Foster, who finished with nine, buried a three assisted by Braeden Ball after an offensive rebound to tie the game headed into the fourth.
Foster hit another three then Ball swished one to take the lead at 38-36 with 4:02 left. Glenn’s Joe Delinski scored the next two buckets, one on a putback and the other off a steal to take back the lead at the 3:10 mark.
Ball came down with an offensive rebound and tried to put it back up but was fouled with 1:45 left. He sank both free throws to tie the game at 40.
Glenn held for the last shot of the game, but Kline stole a pass with 2.3 left and Eakins called a timeout. Out of the break, a three by Foster was off the mark and overtime was needed.
The two teams traded threes to open the extra period, including one more for Ball. He finished with 14 points, and so did Hood.
Glenn’s Carter Yung was fouled on a made layup to take the two-point lead, then he missed the free throw. However, the rebound came to the Falcons and after a missed three, Delinski grabbed another offensive rebound and put it back up for two and the four-point lead with 2:25 left.
The Knights wouldn’t make another field goal the rest of the game. They only got three free throws from Max Bender, and Glenn’s Salis Kaser made four of his own to keep his team ahead in the closing seconds.
East Noble 73, Prairie Heights 37
In the first game of the day, the Knights used solid defense and some timely three-pointers to take down the Panthers.
It was the first game in 15 days for East Noble. The team was in quarantine after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Eakins did his best to rotate players early and often to help with the conditioning of his team.
“We were really concerned as a coaching staff about our conditioning, and I thought we did a good job of subbing in the first half frequently and getting some guys at least some short breaks,” Eakins said.
The Knights jumped out to a 16-3 by the end of the first quarter and look sharp with quick passing, setting up with either a good look for Hood down low or an open look at three for Ball. Hood scored the first four points, then Ball hit a pair of three to make it 10-2 in the first four minutes.
“I thought we had a good focus, and the kids understood that we have to play through some things,” Eakins said.
East Noble had four players reach double digits in the first game. Hood led all scorers with 17, Ball had 15, Bender dropped in 13 and Kegan Foster added 10. Kline and Owen VanGessel each finished with six.
“I thought we shared the ball really well. I thought, not only the skill of passing was good, but one of the things that I like about this team is their eagerness to share the ball. They love getting the ball to the open guy whoever it is,” Eakins said.
Prairie Heights was led by Chase Bachelor, who scored 10 with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Malone had three triples for nine points.
The Panthers started the second quarter with a 7-0 run, including back-to-back scores from Colton Penick, to cut the lead to six.
“We turned the ball over a couple of times, and also, we got beat down the floor, which we can talk about the conditioning level, but that’s just focus and sprinting back and being a basketball player,” Eakins said. “When we fixed the transition defense, we were able to force them into tough shot.”
After Heights trimmed the lead to five, 20-15, with three minutes left, East Noble finished the first half on an 11-0 run, which included two outside shots from Ball and one from Foster right before the buzzer.
The Knights continued to pour it on in the second half. Hood kept forcing his will down low, and Bender became more aggressive with drives to the rim that allowed him to get to the free-throw line.
East Noble outscored Prairie Heights 21-6 in the third quarter and finished the stanza on a 16-2 run.
The Knights stayed hot from outside, burying three more threes in the fourth quarter before all of the starters were pulled with three minutes left.
Heritage 88, Prairie Heights 77
In the consolation game, both teams caught fire.
The Patriots (4-3) hit 14 three-pointers, and the Panthers (2-6) sank eight. Heritage had five players reach double figures while Heights had four.
Seth Troyer led the Panthers with 26 points, including five threes. Bachelor ended up with 15, Penick 13 and Logan Hamilton 12.
Heritage was led by Nyles Knapke, who hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Luke Saylor had 18 points, Dalton Wasson 16 and Deonte Cobbins and Leroy Lepper each dropped in 11.
