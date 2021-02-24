KENDALLVILLE — Steady improvement got East Noble diver Owen Fleck to where he was Tuesday night.
Fleck wrapped up his junior season with an 18th-place finish at the Valparaiso Diving Regional.
“It went pretty good actually. It was a fun experience,” Fleck said.
Fleck finished with a final score of 203.3 and beat NorthWood’s Nick Jones, who finished ahead of him at the Elkhart Sectional.
“Personally, I feel like I didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” Fleck said. “I didn’t make my dives as clean as I can get them. I just didn’t dive to my full potential.”
Fleck made it to regionals after he earned the last qualifying spot at sectionals.
“It means a lot. I hoped I would move on after sectionals. It was a journey, even at sectionals, because at one point I was in ninth place and came back to take the final spot,” Fleck said.
Over the course of his diving career with the Knights, Fleck has shown improvement year after year. As a freshman, he finished in 15th at the Northridge Sectional, then he ended up in ninth place his sophomore season in the sectional at Concord.
Then, this season he had his best finish yet, and it took him challenging himself to be better on the board.
“Trying to get some harder dives. Also, cleaning up some of my better dives and make them as good as possible,” Fleck said.
The results might not have been what Fleck wanted at Tuesday’s regional, but it was a good learning experience.
“As I was at regionals, I was like, ‘Man, some of these kids are either throwing dives that I’ve never seen before, or they’re throwing dives I’ve seen before and doing it so much better,” Fleck said. “So firstly, I know there’s a lot of new dives and harder dives I need to learn to possibly move on past regionals.”
Fleck knowing there is more for him to improve on is motivation for his senior season.
“Honestly, I can’t wait for next season,” Fleck said. “And if I’m able to, do some camps over the summer.”
