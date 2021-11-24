KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls basketball team graduated seven seniors from last year’s group that went 10-15. This year, they have two girls with varsity experience and the rest that will play up a level for the first time.
The Knights won’t be the biggest team in the area this season. Their tallest girls are 5-foot-7. East Noble head coach Shawn Kimmel, who is in his second season at the helm, said his team will have to get used to the physicality of varsity basketball.
The two girls who return with experience are senior Kyndal Mynhier and junior Bree Walmsley. Mynhier played 15-20 minutes a game last season and wasn’t asked to be main scorer. Now, she will be relied upon to score every night.
“She was just out there being tough, fast and athletic. The biggest difference for Kyndal this year is she understands the game a lot better. She understands why she has to be in a gap, why we have to pressure the ball. She is starting to put things together,” Kimmel said.
Walmsley’s role also increases after she scored 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.
“Bree is going to have to play 32 minutes. That’s going to be a big adjustment for her,” Kimmel said.
And her role on the defensive end changes as well.
“Last year, she was getting the lower defensive assignment. Now, she’s getting a top two defensive assignment for us every single night. Her roles have drastically increased,” Kimmel said.
Kimmel expects more scoring and rebounding out of Walmsley.
Junior Kya Mosley appeared in eight games as a sophomore and will need to make a living around the basket for East Noble.
“We need her to be attacking the basket. She is going to have to rebound the basketball for us at a high rate,” Kimmel said.
Kimmel wants junior Katie West to be a “garbage can” around the basket.
“We’ve talked to Katie about her main objective is to get 10 rebounds a night,” Kimmel said.
Payton Quake is another newcomer for the Knights and will need to be solid on defense.
“Payton is going to have a huge responsibility with the diversity with what she is going to have to defend,” Kimmel said.
Sophomore Bailea Bortner is a player who has already impressed Kimmel with her attitude.
“One of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached,” Kimmel said. “She’s not big, but she brings it every day at practice and games.”
Kimmel said Bortner is a good shooter who is a smart, quick defender that will guard the opposing teams point guard.
Since the Knights don’t have a lot of size, they will have to use their quickness on both ends of the floor.
“We’re not big, but we are very quick with our ability to get to the basket,” Kimmel said. “Defensively, as small as we are, we are really strong.”
Kimmel lauds his players for buying in to getting in the weight room.
“They want to change the culture here,” Kimmel said. “They want to be known as a group of kids that changed it.”
