LIGONIER — Last season, the Chargers scored and gave up the same amount points. This season, head coach Ethan Marsh hopes one is greater than the other.
West Noble averaged 48.5 points per game and allowed 48.5 points per game.
“I’ve never heard of a team in my life scoring as many points and giving up as many points that were the same exact number,” Marsh said. “We scored as many as we allowed and we finished 8-15 because we couldn’t close out those close games.”
The Chargers graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, including top scorers Josh Gross and Joel Mast.
Returning are senior Brock Miller and sophomore Austin Cripe, and Marsh is expecting a lot from those two this season.
“They’re both gym rats. They both love playing,” Marsh said.
Miller scored 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.
“The biggest thing for Brock is just being more consistent with his shot and offensively just being aggressive,” Marsh said. “We tried to convince him last year that he was more capable of than what it seemed like he was giving himself credit for.”
Miller was a 45 percent shooter last season.
“We’ve been trying to get him to be more aggressive offensively,” Marsh said. “He’s definitely answered that.
Cripe had a breakout season as a freshman, averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 assists per game.
“Austin is just getting strong. He’s such a thin guy. He plays stronger than he looks, but now he needs to continue to get stronger to expand what he can do at the varsity level already,” Marsh said. “I think everybody saw last year that he could shoot it a little bit. Now, he’s going to have to find ways to get shots in a variety of ways.”
Behind those two will be a group that doesn’t have any varsity experience. Most of players who will fill out the rest of the roster were on the West Noble junior varsity team that won 15 games last season.
“A lot of the guys that we’re counting on this year got to experience a lot of success at that level,” Marsh said.
Junior Josh Rosales is one guard Marsh is looking to help Miller and Cripe.
“He’s another guard that I feel like is going to give a really solid backcourt,” Marsh said.
West Noble doesn’t have a lot size, but is expecting a few guys “to play big.” Zach Beers will be one of those who plays inside.
“He’s a banger inside, just a brut, physical,” Marsh said.
Marsh said sophomore Aydan Zavala has the potential to be really good down the line, and he’s only just starting to understand the game.
“He’s a really good athlete and has really just started to pick up the game in the past two years. He’s come out of nowhere in that class. He’s a great rebounder. I think he’s just starting to scratch the surface on how good he could actually be.”
Adam Nelson, Kolby Knox, Brayden Bohde, Derek Slone, Nevin Phares, Luke Schermerhorn are all in the mix to help out West Noble this season.
“There’s a big group there, and we’re just waiting to see who is going to separate and give us some depth,” Marsh said. “I think we’ll have some depth. It’s just hard to tell who it’s going to be.”
