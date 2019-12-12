EMMA — Westview fell behind early and never fully recovered during a 66-53 loss to NorthWood on Thursday night.
The loss gave the Warriors their second straight loss at home, which hasn’t happened since the 2015-16 season.
Charlie Yoder led Westview (1-2) with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Blake Egli dropped in 16.
The Panthers were balanced with two players in double figures, led by Trent Edwards with 15. Three other NorthWood players scored seven or more points in the win.
Westview struggled to get going offensively due to the pressure and intensity NorthWood played with on the defensive end. When the ball came to Yoder, his man picked up him instantly and any move he tried to make, a double, sometimes triple team would come to cut him off and force the ball out of his hands.
The plan worked most of the night and Yoder started the game 0-for-7 from the field, before scoring his first field goal with 6:45 left in the second quarter.
“He is going to score. You’re just trying to make sure that he doesn’t get a lot of easy opportunities in some of those scores,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said.
“(Northwood) played really hard,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “Then, it seemed like they always completed defense with a rebound, which is good, because we didn’t get many offensive rebounds.”
NorthWood outrebounded Westview 36-20 on Thursday, and the Warriors only had three offensive bounds, compared to 12 by the Panthers.
A three-pointer by Egli was the lone field goal for the Warriors in the first quarter as NorthWood jumped out to a 15-5 lead.
Westview fought its way back with Charlie Yoder scoring the six of the first eight points of the second quarter, then another three by Egli assisted by Yoder cut the lead to six midway through the period. Egli was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers extended their lead back to double digits after a steal and score by Cooper Weins as time expired in the first half. The lead got even bigger with a 8-0 run by NorthWood to start the third quarter before a three by Egli stopped the bleeding.
The Warriors kept fighting to work down the lead, but were unable to get it back to single digits. Yoder’s ability to get to the free-throw line helped his team maintain ground on the Panthers. He finished 16-of-18 from the stripe.
“He managed to score, but (NorthWood) made him work. If we would make shots a little bit better right now when people give that much help, I think we would be really hard to defend. I believe we’re going to, but we just have young guys that haven’t been in that situation yet and haven’t done it yet,” Rob Yoder said.
Westview finished 14-for-43 (32.6 percent) from the field, and NorthWood was 26-of-52 (50 percent). The Panthers were 9-for-19 from the free-throw line.
The Warriors will try to right the ship on the road at Central Noble on Saturday.
