KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls soccer team drew a tough assignment in its Class 3A sectional opener at home and fell to Carroll 5-0 in a semifinal match.
Knights coach Brian Rexroad took solace at the end of his first season at the helm in his team’s effort and containing the Chargers (13-4) to a certain degree. He said there were some games where they played team not as strong as Carroll, but the margin of defeat was worse.
“We can put our heads high,” Rexroad said.
“Carroll is very well-organized and very skilled. We put people back on D (defense) hoping for the best and work the ball out,” he added. “We made some mistakes and a great team like Carroll is going to capitalize on those mistakes.”
The Chargers led 3-0 at the half. Juniors Alex Shaw and Kelsi Hoot added goals for Carroll early in the second half 2 minutes, 4 seconds apart.
East Noble finished 2-12-3. But Rexroad feels he has a nice young foundation to build on. The Knights had five seniors on the team, but Rylee Cripe was the 12th grader that returned from last year’s team.
“We have a great foundation of freshmen with good sophomore leadership and juniors. They’ll know what they need to do,” Rexroad said. “This year was about them getting used to me and me getting used to me. I know what we have now.
“We will hit the weight room a whole lot more. We’ll be more active in the spring. Accountability will be more important. If you are not all in, it’s probably time to go or other people will step up and be ready to go.”
Carroll will play Snider in the sectional final at East Noble Saturday at 7 p.m.
