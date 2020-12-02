LIGONIER — West Noble senior Tori Franklin signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Ancilla College in Donaldson, and she was pretty excited about putting pen to paper.
“It’s freaking awesome. I’ve been waiting for this forever,” Franklin said.
She had nothing but good things to say about joining the Ancilla softball program.
“I love the place. I love the people there. I coach, which is a big (reason), and I feel like it’s a good school, Franklin said.
The biggest thing Franklin said she needs to work on before heading to Ancilla Chargers was “hitting.”
As a sophomore, she was a .366 hitter with 30 hits, seven doubles and 12 runs batted in. In the circle, she pitched 28.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.
Franklin is also a part of the West Noble girls basketball team. In four games this season, she is averaging 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Franklin plans on studying veterinary nursing at Ancilla. She is part of a similar program at Fairfield High School.
“It’s super fun. I love it, so I want to continue with it,” Franklin said.
