KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Tristan Rothenberger signed his letter of intent Tuesday to play baseball at Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, south of Columbus.
"I chose it because it was a great atmosphere down there. The players were great, the coaches were great and I loved it," Rothenberger said.
"I think my bat in the lineup can be a big impact for them, as well as my energy and my leadership that I can bring to the team on and off the field," Rothenberger said.
"I can play multiple positions for them," Rothenberger said.
"I need to improve on my speed and my flexibility, which will help me a lot," Rothenberger said.
Plans on studying sports management and wants to be college football recruiter.
